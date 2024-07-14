The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

June 2024

How a Bacteria Almost Destroyed All Life on Earth
Life is infinitely complex in ways even our most sophisticated science is still struggling to understand. Until we recognize that — we continue to put…
  
Thom Hartmann
5
Unlock the Secret to Longevity: Can Intermittent Fasting Add Years to Your Life?
"After two days of “fasting” on less than 500 calories, my mind seems much clearer and sharper. Instead of being tired, as most people I’ve shared this…
  
Thom Hartmann
5
robert wolff's Ancient Way of Knowing
"My luck was to find people who were human in an ancient way. My luck was to recognize and reclaim a humanity rooted in the earth. ..."
  
Thom Hartmann
7
It's All One Thing - the Story of the Worms
When we remove ourselves from that web of life, we do so at our own peril.
  
Thom Hartmann
6

May 2024

Costa Rica: A Haven for Social Democracy and a Blue Zone
This March, we decided to revisit the country to see how things were changing in the face of political pressure and climate change...
  
Thom Hartmann
3
My Journey to Mastering Writing: Discover How You Can, Too
Like learning how to competently play a musical instrument, there is no better lesson than daily practice.
  
Thom Hartmann
3
Four Mistakes Have Brought Humankind to a Crisis
All four of these Mistakes are grounded in our culture, our way of thinking, our way of seeing the world, the stories we tell ourselves about who we are…
  
Thom Hartmann
4
Discovering How the World Really Is
The edges we face today — the threshold — are ones that may well affect the future viability of our civilization, and perhaps even our species.
  
Thom Hartmann
1

April 2024

