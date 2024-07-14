The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human
From Soviet Shadows to Pagan Revival: Rediscovering Ancient Spirituality in Modern Latvia
A firsthand account of Latvia's transformation from Soviet rule to a vibrant society embracing its ancient pagan heritage. Discover the resilience of…
Jul 14
Thom Hartmann
53
Earth is Earth Because of Life
This intricate interplay of life and environment underscores the profound interconnectedness that defines our planet.
Jul 7
Thom Hartmann
49
June 2024
How a Bacteria Almost Destroyed All Life on Earth
Life is infinitely complex in ways even our most sophisticated science is still struggling to understand. Until we recognize that — we continue to put…
Jun 30
Thom Hartmann
85
Unlock the Secret to Longevity: Can Intermittent Fasting Add Years to Your Life?
"After two days of “fasting” on less than 500 calories, my mind seems much clearer and sharper. Instead of being tired, as most people I’ve shared this…
Jun 23
Thom Hartmann
53
robert wolff's Ancient Way of Knowing
"My luck was to find people who were human in an ancient way. My luck was to recognize and reclaim a humanity rooted in the earth. ..."
Jun 11
Thom Hartmann
84
It's All One Thing - the Story of the Worms
When we remove ourselves from that web of life, we do so at our own peril.
Jun 2
Thom Hartmann
124
May 2024
Costa Rica: A Haven for Social Democracy and a Blue Zone
This March, we decided to revisit the country to see how things were changing in the face of political pressure and climate change...
May 26
Thom Hartmann
99
My Journey to Mastering Writing: Discover How You Can, Too
Like learning how to competently play a musical instrument, there is no better lesson than daily practice.
May 19
Thom Hartmann
112
Four Mistakes Have Brought Humankind to a Crisis
All four of these Mistakes are grounded in our culture, our way of thinking, our way of seeing the world, the stories we tell ourselves about who we are…
May 12
Thom Hartmann
102
Discovering How the World Really Is
The edges we face today — the threshold — are ones that may well affect the future viability of our civilization, and perhaps even our species.
May 5
Thom Hartmann
42
April 2024
Can Harnessing the Power of Mindfulness Enhance Creativity in the Workforce?
Many innovative companies like Google, Cisco, P&G, & Facebook have already recognized the value of mindfulness in promoting creativity, innovation…
Apr 28
Thom Hartmann
26
Is the Logic of our "Younger Culture" Harmful to our Planet?
If we were to adopt the Older Culture view of all things having value and a sacred right to live on this planet, then the odds of our unwittingly taking…
Apr 21
Thom Hartmann
51
