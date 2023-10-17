The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Home
Notes
Support
Health & Longevity
NLP: NeuroLingustic Programmi…
Science of Being
Writing Class
Travelogues
Archive
About

About Wisdom School

Thom Hartman, writer at Wisdom School

Welcome to Wisdom School, where we will learn:

  • What it means to be human

  • What is the nature of life

  • Why how we live can provide meaning and fulfillment

  • Discover where you will find success in relationships, work, health, and life overall

As a free subscriber, you will receive:

  • each article directly into your email

  • full access to the archive of all articles published

As a paid subscriber you can:

  • comment on every article

  • email Thom directly by replying to any article

  • become a member of the Wisdom School community and support independent writing

You’ll find an eclectic range of posts on Wisdom School, so you never know what to expect. Join us today!

Subscribe to The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

What does it mean to be human? What is the nature of life? How do we live with meaning and fulfillment? Discover where you find success in relationships, work, health, and life overall.

People

Thom Hartmann 

@thomhartmann
NY Times bestselling author 34 books in 17 languages & nation's #1 progressive radio host. Psychotherapist, international relief worker. Politics, history, spirituality, psychology, science, anthropology, pre-history, culture, and the natural world.
© 2024 Thom Hartmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture