The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Jan D. Weir
4d

Too much wealth divorces most people from their humanity.

Virgin Monk Boy
2h

When wealth stops answering to conscience, it stops being wealth and becomes empire.

You can tell when a society crosses that line. The rich start calling self-preservation “innovation,” and the poor start thanking them for crumbs.

The Dark Triad isn’t a diagnosis anymore. It’s a résumé requirement for the ruling class.

They build temples to deregulation and call them think tanks. They sell the sickness as freedom.

But every system that worships profit over empathy eventually eats itself.

