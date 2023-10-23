Scroll down to the section you need:

- What is Substack?

- How do I sign in?

- How do I change my Password?

- I have Forgotten my Password

- How do I Receive the Wisdom School Newsletter by email?

- I Was Receiving the Newsletters, But the Emails Stopped

- How do I change my Email Address?

- How Do I Receive the Wisdom School Newsletter on My Phone or Tablet?

- How Can I Listen to the Newsletter Posts?

- Why Can’t I Comment on Posts?

- What is a Subscription?

- How Do I Unsubscribe From Wisdom School Newsletters?

- Can I Pause My Paid Subscription For a Short While?

- How Do I Cancel My Paid Subscription?

- Change Card Details

- Additional Support

What is Substack?

Wisdom School uses the Substack platform to carry our newsletters. When you subscribe, a Substack account is created for you under your chosen email address.

How do I Sign In?

You can sign in and manage your account directly with this link:

https://wisdomschool.com/account or by clicking here.



If you have difficulty signing in to your account, ensure you are using the correct email address and password combination. The team at Substack support may be able to help if you are having a sign-in issue - click here for help.

How Do I Change My Password?

For security reasons, we cannot see your password, nor can we change it for you.



Go to your Manage Subscription Page scroll down to the Account Actions and use the link titled “To change your password” and follow through from there.

I Have Forgotten my Password

At the top right of the webpage, click the black ‘Sign In’ link.



On the resulting page, enter your email address and click the orange ‘Continue’ button. This will send you an email with a link, which will bring you back to the home page where you are then signed in.



To change your password, see the section above here.

How Do I Receive Wisdom School by Email?

When you subscribe, either as a free or paying member, you’ll receive Wisdom School in your email. Wisdom School is divided into several sections.



You can manage which sections of Wisdom School you wish to receive by visiting your Manage Subscription page and disabling the toggles on the subjects you no longer wish to receive. This allows you to choose which parts Wisdom School are emailed or made available in the Substack app.

I Was Receiving the Newsletters, But the Emails Stopped

This is almost certainly due to your email provider marking Wisdom School as spam.



The first thing to try, is a test email, to see if it arrives with you.



Go to your Manage Subscription Page scroll down to the Account Actions area and use the link titled “If you are having email delivery issues” and follow through from there.

If you are still not receiving emails, then it is probable that your email supplier is placing the emails in the spam or promotions folder. We suggest checking these folders.



Should you still not find the emails, it is possible that your email provider is blocking them at source as spam. Use this link to contact Substack support, who should be able to help.

How Do I Change My Email Address?

To update your email address for your Substack profile, head to your Settings page: https://substack.com/settings

Click on "Edit" in the Email section.

Enter your new email address and click "Save". This will change the email address on all of your Substack subscriptions.

How Do I Receive Wisdom School on My Phone or Tablet?

Substack has its own app, which should work with most phones and tablets running Android or Apple iOS.



Download and install the app, sign in and you will be connected to the Wisdom School and any other Substack newsletters to which you subscribe. Click below, or search in your app store for ‘Substack’

Get more from Thom Hartmann in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

How Can I Listen to the Newsletter Posts?

The Substack app has a useful facility - it can read aloud the words from an article.

To listen you will first need to download and install the Substack app and sign in (see above).

Then, open an article and click on the headphone icon toward the top right. The Substack AI voice will read the article.

Can I Have a Free ‘Paid’ Subscription?

If you are already a paid subscriber, you can gain one, three, or six months of free access to the premium paid benefits, by referring friends who subsequently join as paid subscribers.



Full details of the Wisdom School referral program can be found here. Or simply click the button below and start to refer people.

Refer a friend

Why Can’t I Comment on Posts?

Commenting on posts is reserved as a paid subscriber premium benefit.



Experience has proved that opening comments to all, results in commercial spamming, trolls, and some very unpleasant posts. For these reasons, we reserve comments for our wonderful paid supporters.

How Do I Unsubscribe From Wisdom School?

If you simply reply to an email with ‘unsubscribe’, this will NOT cancel your free or paid subscriptions.



You should visit your Manage Subscription page, and disable the toggles on the subjects you no longer wish to receive. This allows you to choose which parts of the Wisdom School are emailed or made available in the Substack app.

If you wish to unsubscribe completely, then you should click the red ‘Unsubscribe’ button.

What is a Subscription?

Your support is much appreciated. The subscription covers either one month or a full twelve-month period and is not a single donation. By its nature, the subscription will automatically renew on the anniversary of its start date, unless cancelled ahead of that date. See below how to either pause or cancel your yearly subscription.

Can I Pause My Paid Subscription For a Short While?

Absolutely. Paid subscriptions can be paused for one, three, or six months. At the end of the pause period, the subscription will restart, unless you take another action.



You should visit your Manage Subscription page, and click the “To cancel your paid subscription” link, and use the “Pause subscription” option.

How Do I Cancel My Paid Subscription?

We will be sorry to see you go but appreciate that you may wish to leave Wisdom School as a supporter.



You should visit your Manage Subscription page, and click the “To cancel your paid subscription” link, and use the “Cancel subscription” option.

Change Card Details

To change your card details or update the expiry date, click the top right of the screen and select ‘Settings’



Scroll down to the ‘Subscriptions’ section and select the name of the publication you need to update as a paid subscriber.

Click on the publication to bring up this screen:

Click the ‘Edit’ button for payment method, where you can update and save your new card details.

Additional Support

If you have worked through your issue by using the information here and still need some additional help, please email webmaster @ thomhartmann .com (remove the spaces) and we will be happy to help.