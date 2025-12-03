The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
3d

Midlife brain decline is one of those myths America clings to like it’s an emotional support animal. The truth is simpler. After 40 your brain stops sprinting for trivia and starts strolling toward meaning. The spark becomes a steady flame. You don’t lose sharpness, you just stop wasting it on dumb stuff. Anyone who thinks aging is decline has never watched a seventy-year-old read a room faster than a Silicon Valley twenty-year-old can find Wi-Fi.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr. Doug Gilbert's avatar
Dr. Doug Gilbert
3dEdited

I recall one of my law school profs, well into his 60s and a chain smoker, who could beat any 20-something law student at tennis. His trick was that he was strategic in where he stood and when he moved. He called it "the advantage of age."

The chain smoking, a habit he acquired in the Navy during WWII, sadly shortened his life with lung cancer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Thom Hartmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture