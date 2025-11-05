Share

A few nights ago, I was sitting quietly in the living room when our cat, Jagger, wandered in and sat on the couch a few feet away from me. He’s usually content to coexist, friendly but independent, as cats tend to be.

For no particular reason, I decided to try speaking his language. I made a soft “meow” sound, something between a greeting and an imitation, just to see what he would do. His ears twitched, and he lifted his head and looked straight at me.

I looked back.

For a long moment we just held each other’s gaze. There was something intense about it, something deliberate. His pupils widened slightly, his face perfectly still. I could feel the seconds stretching and could see his breathing slowing, so I tried to slow mine, too. After a while my eyes began to water, but I didn’t look away. It felt like we were trying to read each other’s minds, or maybe trying to remember a language we both once knew.

Then I remembered something I’d read years ago: that cats use slow blinking as a way of signaling trust and affection. In cat language, a long, slow blink says, “I’m not a threat.” It’s the feline version of a smile. So, while still holding his gaze, I slowly closed my eyes for a second, then slowly opened them again.

Jagger — equally slowly — blinked back.

It wasn’t just mimicry. It was deliberate. He slowly closed his eyes, opened them again, and kept watching me. In that instant, I felt something shift, something small but profound.

It wasn’t just that my cat recognized me or responded to me; it was that I’d met him in his own world, not as a human projecting thoughts onto an animal, but as another being, communicating through a shared field of awareness we both inhabit. It felt as if I’d touched the heart and soul of another living creature in a way that petting or hearing him purr never had.

That single blink felt like an exchange between equals, or perhaps between two waves on the same ocean. (Jagger generally isn’t an affectionate cat; he’s kind of a “scaredy cat” who gets up and walks away if you try to pet him more than a few seconds.)

I sat there for a long time afterward thinking about what had just happened. The line between “me” and “him” had blurred for a second. I could sense the living consciousness that animates him, the same spark that animates me. I’ve read about this idea for years—the notion that all life is conscious, that the universe itself may be made of consciousness—but I’d never felt it as directly as I did in that moment.

For most of human history this idea wasn’t considered strange. Ancient traditions saw consciousness not as a byproduct of the brain but as the fundamental fabric of reality. The ancient Egyptians revered cats because they saw them as guardians of the home and embodiments of divine awareness. The goddess Bastet, often depicted as a lioness or domestic cat, represented protection, fertility, and the life-giving warmth of the sun. Hindus, too, have long seen the divine in animal form. Every creature, from the elephant-headed Ganesha to Hanuman the monkey god, reflects aspects of consciousness itself taking shape.

Modern physics, in its own way, is beginning to circle back to this view. Quantum theory suggests that observation and consciousness are not just passive spectators of the universe but active participants in it. Some physicists even propose that consciousness could be a fundamental property of the cosmos, as essential as space, time, or energy. In that framework, my connection with Jagger wasn’t mystical at all: it was simply two localized expressions of consciousness briefly recognizing each other.

When I think about it that way, the whole experience becomes even more humbling. Jagger isn’t “just” a cat. He’s a point of awareness with his own perspective on existence, living within the same great field of being as I do. His gaze reminded me that the boundary between species—or between “higher” and “lower” forms of life—is mostly a human invention.

That stare and blink wasn’t something I could have planned. It wasn’t even something I could reproduce; I’ve tried since then, and while he’s friendly and skittery as ever, that particular depth of contact hasn’t happened again. Maybe that’s what makes it special. It arrived uninvited, like a brief opening in the curtain between worlds. It reminded me that communication isn’t always about words. Sometimes it’s about intention, attention, and presence.

When two beings share that kind of attention, something opens up that feels bigger than both of them. It’s as though the universe pauses for a heartbeat and recognizes itself.

Since that night, I’ve been thinking about how easy it is to forget that consciousness isn’t unique to humans. We share this planet with billions of other beings, each carrying their own form of awareness (a concept that has animated my lifelong vegetarianism). When we slow down enough to notice them—not as background, not as decoration, but as living expressions of the same mystery that looks through our own eyes—it changes the way we relate to the world.

That moment with Jagger wasn’t mystical in the sense of visions or voices, but it was deeply spiritual in its own quiet way. It reminded me that love and understanding aren’t limited to human relationships. They extend to every form of life we encounter, if we’re open enough to recognize them.

This little experience, which I haven't yet been able to replicate, was a minor shock to my system and my understanding of my pet.

