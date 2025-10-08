The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Sorah Dubitsky's avatar
Dr. Sorah Dubitsky
2d

How much water you're drinking is checked by creatinine levels in the blood. Creatinine levels are a measure of kidney functioning. High levels mean that your kidneys are not filtering out creatinine which is a waste product. I thought I was drinking enough water, but my blood levels of creatinine were saying NO! I've upped my water intake to more than 64 oz. a day and my creatinine levels are now within normal range. And I'm 77. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mmerose's avatar
Mmerose
1d

Here's a caregiver story. I was called in by one elderly aunt to "just take (other aunt) to a couple of medical appointments," one of which was a Kaiser study of some kind of bladder stimulation therapy re: incontinance. Subject aunt had prior history of kidney stones. It took me a long time to connect the shot glass in my aunt's dish rack to her social behavior. Don't eat or drink anything before going out, etc. It took the second "go-round," of "I'm just not feeling right, maybe I should go to the emergency room..." but Kaiser has a consulting nurse by 'phone that is pretty good, and after going back and forth with my aunt and the nurse, very vague, I suddenly made the connection: I grabbed the 'phone and said, could this be dehydration? She literally limits her water intake by shot glass... So the nurse caught on, and went into the mantra, blabla 8 oz glasses per day, and I said, you may as well ask her to drink a whole bathtub! It became clear (to me!) that my dear poor in her 90's aunt had a paranoid fixation on the slightest pee tickle, and her only idea about it was limit the input. I am not sure that mentality did not harm her health and lifespan. (She did live to 104!) But what are you going to do? Strap her down and tube-feed? She was not a stupid person, and I discussed it with her, and all I ever got in response was how much she hated water, even when she was a kid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thom Hartmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture