The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Virgin Monk Boy
5d

There’s something deeply right about this. We spent a few thousand years crawling around in the mud, and only the last five minutes pretending we’re too civilized to touch the earth that built us. Kids aren’t fragile. They’re unfinished ecosystems. Dirt completes the circuit.

You’re basically reminding people of what every old mystic already knew. The body learns truth through contact, not concepts. A child with mud on their hands is more spiritually and biologically aligned than any adult locked in a disinfected box scrolling doomsday headlines.

Maggie Anderson
5d

I grew up on a farm with five siblings. Lots of dirt. We had cattle, pigs, chickens, a big garden. I had two female cousins, both of them the only child in their families. Neither me nor my siblings have allergies, autoimmune diseases. My two girl cousins were raised in squeaky clean enviroments with lots of baths. We got one a week. Both girls had allergies, sick a lot. Both died in their 60's of cancer. I am 81, really healthy, no allergies, cancer, arthritis-no pain at all. What you have written confirms the belief I have had for some time. If my cousins had been allowed to get dirty when they were little they might still be alive.

