The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

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Jamie Kilcollin's avatar
Jamie Kilcollin
4d

Thom, maybe I can continue your thread (or epistle as my brothers would likely all it). I’m continually being led into new ways of thinking (frequently by you).

To ALL with an open, inquisitive and exploring “brain/mind” entity, I suggest: Try to put aside your lifetime of thinking and accumulated thoughts; Try stopping. Take both short and long pauses of just listening, just breathing.

In the sense of meditation, contemplation, mindfulness- what the Indigenous peoples call “being on the land”

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Martin Adams's avatar
Martin Adams
4d

This post was very touching and supportive. I've experienced "hearing others think", or at least becoming aware of a change in topic in a conversation. A friend and I talking about sailing, a pause in conversation, then a thought about mowing the grass just before he blurts out that he can't get his #$%&^% lawn mower started. And in a meditation class of about 12 people, being given the name and age of a friend with whom my class partner has not communicated for six months, I described the person with a black and white checked shirt and something wrong with his right thigh. On calling his friend that evening, he discovered he was cutting firewood wearing a black and white checked shirt, and cutting his thigh. I "saw" this person residing in California, from Seattle. Even more surprising, the class had 100% success. I have always felt a connection with other non human life. I think we share access to and contribute to the "ether", a shared consciousness.

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