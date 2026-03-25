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There is a field that fills all of space, and it’s not empty space, the way we learned in school. Physicists figured out decades ago that what we call a vacuum — the void between atoms, between stars, between galaxies — is not nothing. It hums. It pulses with energy. They call it the zero-point field, meaning it persists even at absolute zero, even when every other form of energy has been drained away. The universe, at its most fundamental level, is not silent. It is vibrating.

I’ve been sitting with that fact for a long time, and I find it impossible to read without thinking of Gottfried Müller. Gottfried was a German mystic, healer, and international relief worker who became my teacher and mentor in the 1970s, a man who’d spent decades exploring the edge where science and spiritual experience touch. (I wrote a book about him titled The Prophet’s Way.) He used to say that prayer was not talking to something far away; it was tuning in. And he didn’t mean that metaphorically.

A physicist named Joachim Keppler recently published a paper in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience arguing that consciousness arises from the brain’s resonant coupling with this zero-point field.

Not that the brain produces consciousness the way a generator produces electricity, but that the brain functions as a kind of antenna, and awareness itself emerges from its resonance with the field that permeates all things.

The cortical microcolumns that make up the brain’s basic functional architecture, Keppler argues, couple directly to the zero-point field, and it’s this coupling, this vibration in harmony with the cosmos, that ignites the complex dynamics we call conscious experience. When consciousness fades under anesthesia, this coupling appears to be disrupted; the antenna goes quiet.

This is a genuinely radical idea, although it wouldn’t surprise a single serious meditator, a single Sufi mystic, a single student of Vedanta, or anyone who’s ever sat quietly in the woods long enough to feel what Gottfried called the Presence.

What science has been slowly circling, the contemplative traditions worked out long ago from the inside.

The Hindus called it Brahman, the ground of all being, the consciousness in which the universe appears rather than the universe in which consciousness appears. The Christian mystics described it as the ground of the soul, the place where the self and God are not two. The Buddhists pointed to rigpa, pure awareness, the sky through which thoughts pass like clouds, unmoved and ever-present.

These are not the same teaching, and we shouldn’t flatten out the differences. But they do share something that the quantum physicist’s paper now puts in technical language: what you are, at the deepest level, is not separate from what everything else is.

The materialist model we inherited from the nineteenth century said that the brain secretes consciousness roughly the way the liver secretes bile: it’s a product of tissue. When the tissue stops, the product stops.

This is a coherent story, and it has the virtue of simplicity. But it’s really never actually explained anything. It has never come within a mile of answering why there is something it is like to be you. Why the redness of red is red. Why pain hurts rather than simply registers.

Philosophers call this “the hard problem of consciousness,” and it is hard precisely because no amount of describing brain function gets you across the gap between the mechanism and the experience.

The zero-point field theory takes a different approach. It doesn’t try to derive the subjective from the objective. Instead, it starts from the premise that awareness may be a fundamental feature of reality, like mass or charge, and that the brain is the structure through which a localized version of that universal awareness experiences itself.

You are not a brain that generates a mind. You are, perhaps, the mind of the universe, temporarily looking out through a particular pair of eyes. Gottfried used to tell me that we’re “G-d’s camera” and we have an obligation to look at the world with attention and intensity so He/She can see and experience His/Her creation.

I know how that sounds. I have been in enough psychotherapy rooms and enough refugee camps to have a low tolerance for ideas that float away from actual human experience. But this one doesn’t float: it lands with weight. Because if it is true, or even approximately true, it changes the meaning of every contemplative practice anyone has ever undertaken.

Meditation is not a relaxation technique. Prayer is not wishful thinking projected at the sky. The ancient disciplines of stillness, of attending to the breath, of sitting with what is rather than with the story about what is, are practices of fine-tuning our mind to this deeper reality.

They’re ways of quieting the noise that interferes with the resonance, the mental chatter that keeps the antenna pointed at itself rather than at the field it swims in.

Every tradition that has ever produced genuine mystics has said, in its own language, that what you find when you go deep enough is not your small self but something vast and, paradoxically, more intimately you than anything you had imagined.

Keppler’s model suggests this mind-boggling concept should be testable. If conscious states depend on the brain’s resonant coupling to the zero-point field, then systematic manipulations of conditions in the cerebral cortex should produce predictable changes in that coupling. We’re a long way from proving any of this right now, but the direction the physics is pointing is not away from the mystics: it’s pointing toward them.

What I find most striking is not the science itself but the reversal of assumption it invites.

For most of the last century we’ve asked: how does matter give rise to mind? Keppler’s work, alongside a growing body of research on consciousness, suggests we may have the question backward. The field comes first. Awareness is not the unlikely product of a sufficiently complex arrangement of atoms: it’s the medium in which atoms and everything else arise and have their being.

You don’t have to accept the physics to feel the invitation. The next time you sit quietly and notice the noticing, the awareness that is aware of your own awareness, you’re touching something that neither begins at your skin nor ends at your skull.

That isn’t poetry: it may be the most empirically accurate description of what each of us actually are.

Gottfried would have smiled and said he knew that already. What he wanted to know was what we’re going to do with it.

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