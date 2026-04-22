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There are books you read and enjoy and set down, and there are books that break something open in you permanently. Rupert Ross’s Dancing with a Ghost, published in 1992, is the second kind. I’ve read a lot of books in my life. This is one of a handful I’d say genuinely changed the way I move through the world.

Ross was a Crown Attorney, a Canadian prosecutor, assigned to remote Indigenous communities in northwestern Ontario. He went in, as he freely admits, with the full set of Western assumptions about law, justice, healing, and the proper relationship between people.

He came out a changed person. The book is his attempt to describe what happened to him, and to understand the radically different worldview he encountered, and it is one of the most honest, generous acts of intellectual humility I’ve ever read from anyone working inside a government institution.

What amazed me, and what has stayed with me ever since, was his account of the principle of non-interference.

In the communities where Ross worked, non-interference wasn’t a passive thing, a reluctance to get involved, the way we sometimes use the word. It was a deeply held, actively practiced value grounded in a fundamental respect for every person’s right to walk their own path and make their own choices.

You did not tell other people what to do. You did not offer unsolicited opinions about how someone else was living. You did not intervene in another person’s journey, because doing so would be a profound violation of their dignity and their sovereignty as a human being.

Ross describes how this principle operated across every domain of life, from child-rearing to community decision-making to the response to personal crisis.

The example that stopped my breathing was the story of a woman who had watched her son die by suicide without physically intervening.

To Western eyes, including Ross’s initial reaction, this was incomprehensible, even monstrous. Every instinct in the Western tradition, legal, medical, moral, and parental, says you intervene. You grab the rope. You call for help. You do something. The woman’s stillness looked, from outside, like failure or indifference.

But Ross spent time sitting with the community’s understanding of what had happened, and what he came to see was something far more complicated and, in its own way, far more serious than indifference. The woman had understood, within the framework her culture had given her, that her son was on a journey that was his to make. That her body stepping between him and his choice would have been, in the deepest sense available to her, a violation of who he was.

Ross doesn’t ask us to agree with this. He instead asks us to understand it well enough to stop assuming our framework is the only serious one. He writes about the encounter with that belief system as something that shook him to his core and never fully let him go.

I’ve sat with that story for years. I’m not going to pretend I’ve fully resolved the moral tension in it, and I’m not sure it can be fully resolved.

There are situations where I believe intervention is the only human response. But the principle underneath that story, stripped of its most extreme application, is something I’ve come to believe is among the wisest things one culture has ever offered another.

We do not have the right to impose our vision of the “correct life” on other people. Not even on the people we love most.

Since reading Ross’s book, I’ve tried to stop giving unsolicited advice to my children. That has not been easy. The parental instinct to correct, to guide, to share the lesson you learned the hard way so they won’t have to, is almost physical in its urgency.

When you love someone and you can see what you believe is a mistake forming in front of you, the impulse to step in feels like the most natural thing in the world. But Ross helped me see that what feels natural to me was constructed by my top-down culture, that my certainty about what would be good for another person is almost always at least partly a projection of my own preferences and fears.

My children are adults. They have their own relationships with reality, built from experiences I wasn’t present for and perspectives I don’t share. When I offer advice they didn’t ask for, what I’m communicating, beneath whatever loving intention I bring to it, is that I don’t fully trust their judgment. That I think I can see their life more clearly than they can. That my discomfort with watching them navigate something hard is more important than their right to navigate it.

Since reading Ross’ book, I’ve extended this to everyone. If someone doesn’t ask me what I think, I’ve been trying, with uneven but genuine effort, to not tell them. This is harder than it sounds in a culture that frames unsolicited advice as caring, as engagement, as proof that you’re paying attention.

We’ve turned the offering of opinions into a social currency. Withholding them can feel, to the person withholding, like coldness or distance. But I think Ross would say that’s our discomfort talking, not wisdom.

What he found in those northern Ontario communities was a social fabric built on a different kind of trust. A trust that people know things about their own lives that you cannot know from the outside. That growth often requires difficulty, and removing someone’s difficulty for them is often not the gift it appears to be. That presence, real presence — being with someone without an agenda for them — is often the most profound form of love available.

I think about the Japanese concept of ma, the meaningful pause, the space between things that gives them their shape. Ross’s non-interference principle operates like that. The space you leave around another person isn’t emptiness. It’s respect made visible.

Dancing with a Ghost is out of print and harder to find than it should be. If you can locate a copy, I’d encourage you to read it slowly and let it argue with your assumptions. Ross is a careful, humble writer, and he earns every conclusion he reaches. The book didn’t just change how I think about Indigenous justice systems, which it did, thoroughly. It changed how I think about what it means to love someone.

Loving someone, I’ve since come to believe, means trusting them with their own life.

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