The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

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samani's avatar
samani
3d

Thom, Yes. Respecting choices based on another person’s cultural life as well as conscious choice. I give my opinion much too much priority based on ego … broadly defined…as well as parents who craved and sought answers to what the saw as problems their children displayed.

My older sister is ‘a fixer’ in that category. I am as well. This is a serious interpersonal flaw.

However, i know I can change this reflex because I’ve lived this long only because of accepting and making changes. We never stop.

if I do, it’s by by time for me on this planet.🌎

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Sharon Herrick's avatar
Sharon Herrick
3d

Thank you for sharing this. As a mother of two grown children I have struggled with stepping back and letting them make their own choices. I have failed as often as I have succeeded but I keep at it. Now I need to extend that to all the other people in my life.

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