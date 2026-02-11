The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Charley Ice
4d

It IS startling to understand that living in our heads is always a road to danger, and that living in our hearts is the answer no one wants to hear -- a bit of cognitive dissonance and a lot of paranoia of recognition. Emotional immaturity clings; wholeness is brave. It's a reflection of the quality of our upbringing that we are wrestling with right now as in previous times of trouble. It creeps up on us and unsettles us with the reminder that we have been denied our brave, true, heroic, plain ol' selves. When we accommodate to our hearts, all is forgiven, sweet and light in the end, if awkward in the beginning. Push through it, it will save our skins!

