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Last week, in The Loneliest Civilization in History, I wrote about culture and loneliness. This week, let’s look at individual loneliness. The AARP released a study last December showing that four in ten Americans over the age of 45 now describe themselves as lonely.

That’s up from 35 percent in 2010 and again in 2018, a number that has been climbing steadily for fifteen years through boom times and recessions, before the pandemic and after it, through every policy proposal and every surgeon general’s advisory and every think-piece about third places and community gardens.

The trend line doesn’t bend. And buried in the data is a detail that really popped out for me: for the first time since they began tracking this, men are lonelier than women. I don’t think we know what to do with that yet.

The public health conversation around loneliness tends to reach for infrastructure: more parks, more community centers, more apps designed to facilitate real-world meetups, more walkable neighborhoods.

These are good things and I’m for all of them. But they’re answers to a question about proximity, and loneliness, as anyone who’s ever felt it in a crowded room knows, is not primarily a question about proximity.

Richard Bandler, one of the founders of NLP and my mentor on the subject, once said something to me that I’ve never been able to set aside: “Most people aren’t really in a relationship with their partner. They’re in a relationship with their internal representation of their partner.”

He meant it about romantic love, and it’s profoundly true there. But the same principle reaches further. Most lonely people aren’t simply lacking other people. They’re carrying an internal representation of themselves in relation to other people that makes genuine contact feel impossible, unnecessary, dangerous, or not worth the risk.

That’s a different problem from not having enough parks.

What NLP calls a “representational system” is essentially the map your nervous system uses to navigate reality. You don’t experience the world directly. You experience your brain’s model of it, filtered through everything that has ever happened to you, every conclusion you drew, every story you told yourself about what other people are like and what you can expect from them and what you deserve.

For most people this map is largely unconscious. It runs in the background, shaping every interaction, and it was mostly written in childhood by people and circumstances that no longer exist.

A child who learned early that needing people leads to pain will grow into an adult whose nervous system treats closeness as a threat even when nothing threatening is happening. A man who was taught that asking for help is weakness will find himself at sixty with a wide social network and no one he can call at two in the morning. A woman who never saw her parents repair a rupture after a conflict will unconsciously avoid the kind of intimacy that requires repair, because she has no map for what comes after.

None of these people would necessarily describe themselves as choosing loneliness. They’d say they just don’t really connect with people, or that nobody gets them, or that they’re better off on their own. The story feels like a description of reality. It’s actually a description of the map of reality.

This is where the loneliness conversation gets uncomfortable, because it asks something of lonely people that the infrastructure solutions don’t. It asks them to look at what they’re bringing to the table, not in a blaming way, but in the way a good therapist or a good friend eventually has to ask: what is the story you’re telling about connection, and is it actually true?

I spent years working therapeutically with people, including children, who had been given very good reasons to distrust other human beings. The most striking thing I learned was not how damage works, which you can read about in any textbook, but how resilient the impulse toward connection is even under the weight of serious injury.

It doesn’t die. It goes underground. It disguises itself as self-sufficiency or cynicism or the carefully maintained preference for being alone. But it’s still there, still looking for a way through, still hoping that “this time” the door might open onto something different.

The NLP tool that I’ve found most useful for this isn’t a technique so much as a question. When you notice yourself pulling back from connection, or concluding that an interaction confirmed what you already believed about people, stop and ask: what story am I running right now?

Not whether the story is fair or unfair, justified or unjustified. Just: what is it? Name it. “People always let me down.” “Nobody really wants to hear what I think.” “I’m too much for most people to handle.” “It’s safer not to need anyone.”

The act of naming the story creates a small but real distance between you and it. You’re no longer inside the story looking out. You’re looking at the story. And from that position, a different question becomes possible: is this actually true right now, in this moment, with this person? Not in general. Not historically. Right now.

This doesn’t dissolve forty years of protective wiring overnight. But it interrupts the automatic quality of it, and interruption is where change begins.

The AARP data is worth sitting with. Men over 45 are lonely in rising numbers at precisely the life stage when the structures that organized connection for them, work, physical activity, the companionship of raising children under one roof, tend to fall away, and they often have no practiced alternative.

Women, on average, have spent decades building and maintaining the relational infrastructure that sustains them when circumstances change. Most men haven’t, because they were taught not to need it. That’s a story, too, a story about what it means to be a man, and it’s killing people at a rate that doesn’t make the front page because we don’t usually call it what it is.

The park won’t fix that. The app won’t fix that. What might fix it, slowly, imperfectly, one person at a time, is the willingness to look honestly at the map you’ve been using and ask whether it’s still serving you, or whether it’s just old, drawn by hands that are long gone, leading you reliably away from the thing you actually want.

The number isn’t four in ten. The number is closer to ten in ten, because everyone carries some version of this. The difference is only how much of your life you’ve organized around it.

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