The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

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Greg McKim's avatar
Greg McKim
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Thom,

It would be interesting to research if the increase of the percentage of people feeling lonely is an indication that people are more conscious of their feelings or are more comfortable sharing them than in the past.

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