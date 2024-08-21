Share

The church where I most often worship is nature, particularly on clear, dark nights. It never ceases to fill me with awe.

But have you ever looked up on a clear night and wondered what we can’t see beyond the most distant stars and galaxies, how the entire universe may be shaped? Spirituality, meet science!

Around 2,500 years ago, humanity first grasped that our planet is round. But while we have a solid understanding of Earth’s shape, the shape of the universe remains far less clear. Earlier studies suggested the cosmos might have a simple shape, like the three-dimensional equivalent of a sphere or a plane.

However, this assumption might be incorrect, as cosmologists from the Collaboration for Observations, Models, and Predictions of Anomalies and Cosmic Topology (COMPACT) have suggested in their recent paper published in April of this year. They propose that the universe’s shape could be far more complex than previously thought.

At first glance, Earth itself appears flat because its radius is so vast that the curvature of its surface is almost imperceptible. To prove its spherical nature, one could walk straight ahead without turning—crossing mountains and oceans—and eventually return to the starting point.

Similarly, cosmologists seek clues to determine the shape of the universe. Instead of sending a spaceship on an impossible journey across the cosmos, they peer into the night sky, examining traces of the oldest light, the cosmic microwave background (CMB), that reaches us from the universe’s depths.

This ancient light dates back to about 300,000 years after the Big Bang. Before that, matter was so densely packed that photons (light) couldn’t travel freely. But as the universe expanded and cooled it became transparent, allowing photons to spread through space—a journey they continue to this day. By mapping out this cosmic background radiation, scientists gather essential clues about the universe’s shape.

The CMB provides a nearly uniform pattern of old light from all directions in the universe. If the universe’s curvature changed at any point, this radiation would appear less homogeneous than it does. Therefore, experts believed that the universe is either uniformly curved or completely flat.

Visualizing the universe’s shape can be challenging, so two-dimensional analogies help. Imagine the universe as a flat sheet of paper (no curvature), a three-dimensional counterpart of a spherical surface (positive curvature), or a saddle surface (negative curvature). Each case represents constant curvature throughout the universe.

However, these examples don’t fully capture the universe’s overall shape. For instance, space could have uniform curvature and still contain holes. Topology, a branch of mathematics, helps distinguish such possibilities by classifying geometric figures based on features like the number of holes, creating a catalog of shapes. Cosmologists aim to match the universe to one of these topologies.

Mathematicians have shown that there are infinitely many topologies for curved three-dimensional surfaces. If spacetime is indeed saddle-shaped or spherical, the universe could take on numerous, vastly different shapes.

However, current cosmological observations suggest a flat universe without curvature. If this is accurate, the search for the universe’s topology narrows significantly. In 2003, mathematician Grigori Perelman deduced that the catalog of flat three-dimensional surfaces comprises only 18 different categories.

Among these 18 potential shapes, one is the three-dimensional analog of a flat sheet of paper. Another possibility is that our cosmos could resemble a torus, or doughnut shape. Although a doughnut appears curved, it can be created by joining the opposite edges of a flat sheet of paper, first forming a tube, then bending it into a ring.

This analogy is useful. Imagine an ant walking on a doughnut-shaped surface. On a flat piece of paper, the ant walks straight and reappears on the opposite side when it crosses an edge, similar to the mobile game Snake. In three dimensions, you create a torus by gluing opposite sides of a cuboid. If the universe were torus-shaped, light shone into space would eventually return to its origin, creating observable loops.

However, these loops don’t align with current observations. If light looped through space, we would see multiple copies of the universe in the night sky. This hasn’t been observed, suggesting either the loops are much larger than our observable universe or the universe is shaped differently.

Yet, COMPACT’s recent findings indicate that previous research might have overlooked several topology (shape) variants. The team’s comparisons of the latest CMB data with various topologies revealed surprising results. They discovered that the absence of evidence for loops in the CMB is less definitive than previously thought. There could be other indicators in the CMB data pointing to complex topologies.

The researchers explored three specific flat-space topologies: a standard torus and two twisted variations of it. All three have holes, and the team confirmed that if the universe is a standard torus, the loops must be so vast that light hasn’t yet traveled their length.

However, the twisted shapes suggest that loops could be significantly shorter, potentially creating universe copies that differ from the original, making them harder to detect in CMB maps.

COMPACT’s findings suggest that the universe’s shape could be far more intricate than previously assumed, with profound implications. Understanding the universe’s topology isn’t just academic; it could unlock secrets of the early quantum processes after the Big Bang.

By delving deeper into the universe’s shape, we may uncover more about the fundamental workings of our cosmos, shedding light on its origins and evolution. Which, in its essence, is our origin.

I’m still thrilled, even after all these years, by looking up at the night sky; this understanding that the universe is so deeply complex only deepens my awe and faith in my belief that the universe itself is conscious or, at least, made of consciousness from one end to the other (regardless of shape).