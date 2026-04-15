The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Thompson's avatar
John Thompson
21h

Thank you from my heart for this, Thom,

My dad passed in February of 2021 at almost 97 tears of age. He was, by the grace of God, pretty healthy and clear-headed up until a fall left him with a broken hip, which laid him up for months and eventually ended in pneumonia. He transitioned a week later.

My dad always had my back throughout my life, even at times I wished he'd leave me the f*** alone. From my childhood, I committed to taking care of him in his old age, no matter what might happen. He lived between my sister's place and mine for a few years after my mom died, and then when my sister moved to Arizona, he came to my place permanently. We had a good life together, going back to Kansas each Memorial Day for a reunion of his mother's side of the family in Saint John. Sometimes we flew, more often we'd make it a road trip from north of Seattle. We took side trips to Yellowstone, Arches and other places as well. We took weekly drives, ate out often (unfortunately for him, I'm not the greatest cook, but he loved eating out anyway) and we had long conversations about life; especially his, but it was fairly balanced, I'd say.

My dad was a man of faith, a devout Methodist and 65-year member of Rose City Park United Methodist Church in Portland, Oregon. He only discontinued attendance when he moved up to live with me. My spiritual path was much more eclectic and convoluted, from Pentecostal Christianity to the Unification Church, to Islam, to Vedanta, to energy healing work, to the Red Road and plant medicines. Through every turn, despite his solid and unwavering Christian faith, my dad always accepted my path, and we could speak of our spiritual lives as equals and with total acceptance. So much so that, while he was with me, I would have a regular sweat lodge on my property, and afterwards he would come join all the participants as we crammed into my kitchen for a meal together. He was loved by all.

Despite all of that, when he was in the hospital for his last illness, he had only one lucid day before slipping into the process you so eloquently described. On that day, he told his doctor that he was ready to go, and asked him to discontinue any but palliative therapy. I came in to visit that day, as I did every day, and he informed me of his decision. He had never told any of us what he wanted done with his remains, other than opting to be cremated. As we sat there together, the inspiration came to me that I take him back to St. John and bury him in the family plot, near his mother who had died when he was only eight years old. He said, "You know, I think I'd like that."

On his final day, I was there with him, and he was experiencing that "terminal Agitation" that you mentioned, pulling at his clothes, opening his eyes momentarily and looking frantically around, and then grabbing for things in the air that I couldn't see. This was during Covid, and I had to be very assertive to be able to be there with him. I was begging the nurses to give him his morphine so he could relax. I was hoping they might give him enough to ease him on through his transition, but of course, they weren't hospice nurses and were rigid about his schedule.

That evening they were going to move him to the hospice floor. Once I'd seen him receive his meds and relax a bit, I left with the intent of returning in the morning. I got a call that night at 10 PM that he had been moved, and had died about 10 minutes later. I had not expected him to die that night or I'd have stayed. Worse, I realized there was so much I should have been saying to him in those final hours to comfort him and give him assurance that he was reaching the end of the earthly road, but that he had lived a good and honorable life, and most importantly, how grateful I was for his being my father, for all he had done for me to make me the man I am.

It has been eating at me ever since, for the past 5 years. I had the feeling that I had failed him at the most critical moment of our shared time on the planet. I did keep my last promise to him, and in 2022 I carried his ashes back to the final reunion of the Gates family in St. John, having made arrangements with the cemetery to bury him there and having arranged a stone to mark his resting place. His family members who had gathered for that final reunion, the first since Covid, came to send him off. In the ensuing year, most of the people that organized and kept the reunion going passed away, so dad went back home for the final time, and that chapter, that generation, closed with him.

Today your post has relieved me of that remaining guilt over my poor performance at his final passing. I feel the love we shared far outweighs any failures I had in that moment. But what helped me most in your article was seeing how you, whose spirituality and devotion to truth and the highest values I hold in great admiration and esteem, was also at a loss at that most important moment. Ram Das said that when he had his stroke and was being wheeled into the emergency room, all of his spiritual practices and wisdom left him, and he was naked before eternity. I'm paraphrasing that from memory from the film "Fierce Grace." We are frail and small before the Divine, and all we can do is fall into it.

I agree that the advent of the "Death Doula" is one of the most important developments in our society that so fears death and spends billions of dollars trying to escape from it. Please understand the depth of my gratitude for this beautiful offering. It has eased my heart beyond words to express.

Reply
Share
Timothy Cooper's avatar
Timothy Cooper
14hEdited

I'm actually Karen Cooper, Tim's wife.

My family went through a very similar experience with my mother. She was in the hospital going through treatment for leukemia when she had a stroke that completely disabled her. She managed to convey to us and the hospital staff that she did not want further treatment of any kind and didn't want to continue her life. There was no End-Of-Life Option Act in California at the time. Her only option was to stop eating and drinking, and it was two or three weeks in which we had hospice come in to help. They were a godsend! My mother never returned to the world to be able to communicate, but she died at home overlooking her lovely garden. Any discomfort, fear or agitation was addressed. The hospice workers helped my mother and us through the whole process, which was a peaceful letting go.

There is a definite parallel between death doulas and birth doulas. Fact: Approximately 98.4% of births in the U.S. are in a hospital. Twenty-six years ago, when I gave birth to our son, I rejected the hospital approach and chose to go through the process with a doula at a birthing center which was set up very much like a home. The birth doula provides support, knowledge and instruction to the pregnant woman and her family.

When I was giving birth, hospitals were just beginning to turn to more home-like birth facilities, but hospitals are to a great degree about technology, which has no place in a "normal" birth and is distracting, frightening and mostly unnecessary (my opinion). I had complete faith in my doula and it was well-founded. I had the most optimum experience I could have ever hoped for.

Birth doulas have worked with women for thousands of years, but they've often faced enormous opposition and denigration by hospitals. I sincerely hope things have changed over the last 26 years.

Birth and death should be the most natural part of our lives. It's extremely sad that the knowledge of how to go through those processes had basically been lost in this culture for so long.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thom Hartmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture