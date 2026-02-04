The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Barbara Rona's avatar
Barbara Rona
15h

Thank you, thank you! I think of how we gaze upon a newborn with different eyes, with sheer wonder - "Oh! Look, look, look!" But then, we soon see even that baby differently. We soon allow the productivity trance that society imposes on us - and you describe so well - to fall over us, so that we constantly see that baby as we've come to see all others - and ourselves - as not measuring up to some standard - of competence, goodness, attractiveness, etc. Recently, I've come across a phrase that helps me better stay out of that trance: "The simple act of being is enough." That phrase describes how we gaze upon a baby - and describes how I can continue seeing all others - and myself: "The simple act of being is enough." (I think that that's the kind of seeing that a democracy strives for - and the Progressive Democrats strive for - but not the Republicans, whenever they deem any others "not fit" - for example, to have a living wage, or good health care, or even tp have any place in our country, or even on planet earth. What do you think?) All the best always to you and Louise, Barbara Rona, Seattle

