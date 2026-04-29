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When Kōnosuke Matsushita, the founder of Panasonic, was asked what quality he most valued when hiring, his answer baffled the room. It wasn’t intelligence, credentials, drive, or even discipline or experience.

It was, he said, “Luck.” He wanted to know whether the candidate was lucky.

For years, people repeated this story as a kind of charming eccentricity, the sort of thing a titan of industry gets to say because nobody around him dares to laugh. Then a neuroscientist named Nobuko Nakano spent years studying the brain chemistry of “fortunate people,” published her findings, and the psychology community suddenly stopped laughing.

What Nakano found is that luck operates through identifiable patterns of brain chemistry and behavior. The consistently lucky aren’t visited by fate: they’re running different neurological software.

And the remarkable thing, the thing that made me put down my Macha tea and reflect my own life, is that Matsushita figured this out by watching people. He didn’t have fMRI machines or randomized controlled trials: he just paid attention over a long lifetime and noticed the pattern.

So did Claude Bristol. So did Earl Nightingale. So did Dale Carnegie.

In my years between seventeen and twenty, restless and full of possibility and without much money, I finally saved enough to pay for the Dale Carnegie Course. I barely remember the specific sequence of events that led me there. What I remember is what it felt like from the inside: the experience of watching ordinary people, people who were afraid to speak, afraid to claim space, afraid to say what they actually wanted, stand up week after week and become more of themselves.

The course was about reprogramming the story you told yourself about who you were and what you were capable of doing. Around the same time I discovered Claude Bristol’s book “The Magic of Believing,” published in 1948, and started working my way through Earl Nightingale’s recordings. His 1956 record “The Strangest Secret” had a message so simple it almost felt like a trick: we become what we think about.

I was listening to those tapes on a beat-up cassette player in the car and at night as I was falling asleep, and something in me was rearranging itself. Over the decades that followed I started about half a dozen businesses that succeeded, and a few that didn’t, and those failures were their own graduate education.

I met Louise. We built a life. We lived on a floating home in Portland and later on a 46-foot boat in Washington, DC, and through all of it I kept coming back to the same question: why do some people seem to move through life collecting “good fortune” while others, facing nearly identical circumstances, keep missing it?

I thought I had an answer early on, but I didn’t have the science to explain the mechanism until much later.

Here is what Nakano’s research shows, and why it maps so precisely onto what Bristol and Nightingale were describing.

When someone even simply declares “I’m a lucky person,” brain imaging shows that this activates the prefrontal cortex in a way that shifts perception from threat-detection mode into opportunity-recognition mode.

The brain begins filtering the environment differently. Possibilities that a self-described unlucky person scans right past start rising up into awareness. Over weeks and months, these small perceptual advantages compound.

The lucky person encounters more openings, takes advantage of more of them, and builds a track record that reinforces that original belief. The brain, it turns out, takes you at your word and reorganizes its filtering system accordingly.

This is what I’ve been calling, in the NLP framework I’ve taught here at Wisdom School, the Reticular Activating System at work. Every second your senses deliver something like eleven million bits of information to your nervous system. Your conscious mind can handle roughly forty of them. The RAS decides which forty, and it builds its filter almost entirely out of your expectations and beliefs.

You find what you’re already looking for. You’ve always been finding, it turns out, what you were already looking for. The question is whether you chose the filter deliberately or inherited it from your circumstances.

Bristol called this “the mirror of your mind.” Nightingale called it “the strangest secret.” Nakano calls it a self-fulfilling prophecy, though she prefers to say the brain is taking your word for it. Different vocabularies, identical mechanism.

But here is where Nakano’s research goes somewhere the old positive-thinking tradition didn’t quite reach, and it surprised me. Luck has a biochemistry, and that biochemistry follows a daily rhythm.

Serotonin, the neurotransmitter that regulates mood and social confidence and resilience, is not produced on demand. It requires morning sunlight hitting the retina, the amino acid tryptophan from food, and a regular sleep-wake cycle.

People who rise early and spend their first waking minutes in natural light are, in the most literal sense, manufacturing the chemical foundation of good fortune. People who keep erratic hours suppress serotonin and raise cortisol instead. Chronic stress from cortisol narrows attention toward threats and shuts down the peripheral awareness where serendipity lives.

Nakano’s conclusion is direct: the perpetually unlucky are not cursed. In many cases, they’re simply chronically sleep-deprived. Their biology is tuned for threat-scanning, and so threat is reliably what they find.

I don’t think Carnegie or Bristol would have been surprised by this, exactly. They knew that a person’s physical state shaped their mental state. But they lacked the vocabulary to explain why the person who wakes up tired and anxious tends to have a different kind of day than the person who wakes up rested and grounded.

Now we have that vocabulary, and it points toward habits that are less glamorous than “believe in yourself” but possibly more foundational. Get enough sleep. Get outside in the morning. Eat the foods that give your brain what it needs to make the chemistry of optimism. This is not a metaphor: it’s upstream of everything else.

Then there is what Nakano calls the “fascination compass,” and this is where her neuroscience and the NLP framework I’ve been teaching here converge almost perfectly.

The brain’s dopamine system, which drives motivation and creative engagement, responds most powerfully to genuine interest. Pursue what society tells you to want, and dopamine trickles. Pursue what actually fascinates you and it floods the circuits of perception.

Lucky people, it turns out, are not luckier because they try harder. They’re luckier because they’re paying attention to what is real for them, and that attention produces the heightened awareness in which good fortune is most likely to appear.

In NLP terms, this is about operating from your own “map of the territory” rather than someone else’s. The person who chases a life that doesn’t actually call to them is moving through the world with muted senses. The person following their own fascination compass is, neurologically, far more fully awake.

I spent years in the advertising business, years in the mental health field, years in broadcasting and writing and political commentary and everything in between, and the common thread is that each of those chapters was driven by something that genuinely lit me up. Not every business succeeded. But I was never bored, and I was never sleepwalking, and I think that has something to do with why enough of them worked. Why I was “lucky.”

Now here is the part of Nakano’s research that I found most moving, and most consistent with what I believe about the deeper nature of this life.

You might expect that people so attuned to their own desires, so deliberate about following their own fascination, would be fundamentally self-centered. But the research shows the opposite.

Brain imaging studies find that acts of genuine generosity, helping someone without expecting anything back, and celebrating a friend’s success without jealousy, activate the striatum, the deepest reward center in the brain, far more powerfully than receiving a benefit yourself.

And the brain is very precise here. Help someone to create an obligation, and the reward response is muted. Help because you actually care, and it amplifies. Lucky people understand this distinction instinctively. They give freely, and in doing so they build the kind of social capital that opens doors they never even knew existed.

Our brains are wired to reward us for extending networks of mutual care, because for hundreds of thousands of years that wiring was the difference between life and death. The neuroscience of generosity is not separate from the neuroscience of luck. It’s part of the same picture. The lucky person who gives freely isn’t being naive: they’re activating an ancient and very well-tested system.

Bristol knew this too, even if he explained it differently. He believed that what we send out returns to us, that the mind “broadcasting” generosity attracts generosity in return. Nightingale talked about “giving more than you receive” as a kind of natural law. Carnegie built his entire program around “genuinely caring” about other people. They were all pointing at the same neurological reality from different angles.

And then there is the final piece, which Nakano draws from game theory. Mathematical simulations of repeated interactions show that long-term outcomes overwhelmingly favor those who stay in the game.

Participants who persisted through stretches of bad luck ultimately accumulated far more than those who quit early. The arithmetic is unforgiving: withdraw, and your probability of future success falls to zero.

“Lucky” people set goals that are concrete and personally meaningful, not borrowed aspirations from convention, and then they simply refuse to stop. They treat setbacks as statistical noise rather than destiny.

I had a few businesses that failed, as I mentioned. What I didn’t mention is that each one of them was followed by another attempt. I kept going, not because I was especially brave, but because I genuinely believed something good was on the other side of the effort.

That belief, I now understand, was not wishful thinking. It was the attentional filter running the program I’d installed in my late teens and early twenties with Carnegie and Bristol and Nightingale. I kept going because my brain had been tuned to expect that keeping going was worth it.

What Matsushita was really asking, Nakano concludes, when he asked whether a candidate was lucky, was whether they possessed a particular constellation of habits: Optimism grounded in self-awareness. Biology aligned with the chemistry of wellbeing. The courage to follow genuine curiosity. The generosity to invest in others. The persistence to remain in play.

None of these require exceptional talent or unusual privilege. They require only the recognition that luck is not something that happens to you; it’s something you practice. Quietly, daily, with more neuroscience behind it than most people realize, and with a lot more ancient wisdom pointing toward it than the scientists yet know.

Go read “The Magic of Believing.” Then get to bed at a reasonable hour, get outside in the morning light, find the thing that genuinely fascinates you, and give more than you think you have to give. Matsushita would have hired you.

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