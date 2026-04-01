The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

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Charley Ice's avatar
Charley Ice
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Fabulous! You've captured in everyday language what I struggle with every day. From start to finish, this is truth telling about our 10,000 year catastrophe, of capture by immature bullies, service to power rather than health and happiness. It took 10,000 years to perfect the weapons of our mutual extermination, the 6th Mass Extinction. Can we reverse it, re-learn community in time?

How do we organize a technological society without hierarchies, or turn hierarchies into community-reproducing (not just "-friendly")? The answer comes from within each of us, and is untried, unconsidered, "lost in space", to be regained by trial-and-error. Regaining confidence in the possibility may be the first major hurdle.

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