The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

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Nasrin Pakizegi's avatar
Nasrin Pakizegi
5d

Hi everyone. I retired over two years ago . The very month I retired I invited a group of my employees to my house for a special fancy lunch. Right then they suggested we meet regularly whether at someone’s house or at a restaurant. It’s now two and a half years and even though everyone can’t make it all the time whoever can meets. Mainly because three in the group now have grand children. But we’re all always on the phone finding out how everyone is doing. Prior to retirement before Covide I was attending a Saturday class re Space,physics ( something I knew little about and got the book physics for dummies). When the class ended some of us who knew each other started going to Documentary movie nights featuring international films. One night we decided since the Saturday classes were over why do we form our own group. We now have a group called Coffee and Chat. We meet Every Sunday and walk about five miles by the ocean followed by coffee. At each of our birthdays we either celebrate in a botanical garden or someone’s home. So I now have two separate groups of six each. Once a month we have picnics and all the husbands or our adult kids attend.

In addition I signed up at a senior center and started taking a class I never had thought of before: Art! It was so calming and interesting that I signed up at a community college Emeritus program and took three art classes. Every community has free classes in their neighborhood senior center and free classes at your community college for those 60/65 years and older. Four mornings I go to Chair Yoga and Arthritis exercise classes. In addition I walk my dog which puts me in touch with a dozen dog walkers. We all stop and talk. Last but not least due to the unfortunate rise in burglaries in Los Angeles our entire block has formed a group and we’re daily in touch! So everyone should get out and just walk, sign up for classes and meet people! Best

Nasrin

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
4d

Thom, this deeply resonated with me.

I facilitate small in-person gatherings for seniors in Florida called The Circle, and I’ve watched exactly what you describe unfold in real time. People arrive thinking they’re coming for a discussion on spirituality or consciousness, but what often heals first is the simple experience of being seen, heard, and welcomed consistently.

Modern life has made isolation feel normal. We have endless “connection” and very little contact.

Your point about architecture was powerful. Environments shape behavior. When people gather regularly without performance, salesmanship, or agenda, something very human begins to return naturally.

Thank you for articulating this so clearly.

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