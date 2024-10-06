Walking to Improve Physical Health
An excerpt from my book Walking Your Blues Away: How to Heal the Mind and Create Emotional Well-Being
Chapter 11
Walking to Improve Physical Health
Walking is man's best medicine.
—Hippocrates
Walking may well be the best single exercise there is for human beings. We're designed to walk. Through most of our history, we walked several miles a day in search of food, water, and firewood—as indigenous people do to this very day.
…
