The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

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Robin Powell's avatar
Robin Powell
Jul 26

Reading this made me almost cry...must have reached a deep place.

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Sheila M Frost's avatar
Sheila M Frost
Jul 25

I have always felt part of "allness." The most Natural feel in the world to me. Greatly appreciate this article and your mention of wetiko!

I'm with Louise 👇

“I’d rather identify with the pagans,” she said, “who saw life and intelligence — what you might call divinity — in everything from plants and animals to rivers, mountains, and oceans.”

YES, Allness.

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