The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Mick
1h

If AI (emphasis on 'artificial') ever becomes self-aware, it will never know how unaware it is. It will simply assume what its handlers have given it is 'true.' This is not intelligence. It is not awareness. It is the ultimate 'dues ex machina hoax, the real 'fake' news. If we observe the human behaviors that surround us by the microsecond, we always view the same picture - the view from Olympus, the fantasy that finally makes thinking/feeling/experiencing obsolete.

We humans now need no longer define anything, we have a machine that proves what we have always thought about ourselves is true - that our creations define us, a mirror on every wall, a hologram we never escape from. This gives us self-permission to care about nothing, the complete obliteration of all 'other.'

If AI could eliminate all human activity, past and present, and restore the Earth to some semblance of biotic sanity and geophysical stability, I will sign up as a witness. Denial is more powerful than paranoia. Just observe what dominates the Earth right now - nothing to see here, so pick your favorite delusion. Where's my phone?

