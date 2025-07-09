The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

2d

Those of us who have been initiated as shamans already see what you are describing as a fundamental truth about reality. But for many people it requires a shift from thinking explicitly, of things that we think are "not us" and therefore that we view from outside ourselves, to thinking implicitly, seeing that we are part of and within this universal field, and trying to understand our place within it from inside ourselves rather than as if it were external to us. Most of our education is about how to think explicitly about things, so that we can manipulate them and put them into categories. Seeing whatever part of the whole that we can from inside requires a major shift in perceptual perspective.

2d

This is wild to try to absorb. But thanks for getting me thinking.

