The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Mick
Jan 7

Thom. Have you not ever wondered why, even within the most compact and dense elements of matter, much more empty space exists than the volume of matter? It is at least a 50/50 potency that in many corners of many galaxies there exist quantumly entangled 'soft bodies' that use the vast array of photonic energies to 'self reflect?' The overwhelming imbalance of 'empty' space to that of matter, held apart/together by such spaces, indicates to me that these huge spaces are Not Empty At All. They are the ultra-immense tubules of the entangled quantum reality, and they come in every shape, size and phasing form of what we call 'patterns.' Jeremy Lent writes about this. Photosynthesis has been posited as an entire 'dimension' of existence. This magic uses many levels of photonic energy to 'quantumly' convert photons to matter, using both other matter and the tubules of entangled threads to bridge the connections of consciousness. Dr. Paul Levy ponders/contemplates this very reality daily in posts and in books and lectures. Hawking's musing of stringing mysteries together, which he used to dismiss, actually solidifies the quantum field's complex immensity. Humans/biota of all types, are NOT conscious beings, they are tubules of consciousness awakening in the dream of energetic life. Without massive amounts of 'empty space' between suns, planets, galaxies, the overwhelming immensity of quantum consciousness would have difficulty, in a true photonic sense, of rhythmically weaving together the aftermath of the so-called Big Bang. Matter exists because, without it, Singularity would compress all into one giant Black Hole. Space exists to thwart, or maybe counter balance, the urge to Singularity.

Nature 🌲
Jan 7

Thom, you may be impressed by this view of LIGHT.

“In ordinary physics, light moves through spacetime. In twistor theory, spacetime is built out of light.”

The Twistor Universe: Why Reality Might Be Built from Light, Not Time

(Atoms → Photons → Geometry)

PETER CUMMINGS, MD

DEC

When Time Stops Making Sense

Photons ignore time entirely. So what happens when you try to build reality out of things that don’t care about clocks?

For most of physics, time has been treated as the stage on which everything else happens. Events unfold inside it. Causes come before effects. Objects move forward along it, carrying their histories with them. Even when physics became strange, even when atoms stopped behaving like machines, time itself was left mostly intact.

But what if that was the wrong thing to preserve?

Penrose’s Discomfort

This question has quietly haunted the work of Roger Penrose for more than half a century. Penrose has never been satisfied with the idea that spacetime is fundamental, especially when the deepest theories we have keep undermining how time is supposed to behave.

Quantum mechanics allows superpositions of histories. Relativity erases time for anything moving at light speed. Entanglement ignores distance altogether. Delayed-choice experiments scramble the order of cause and effect. Each of these tensions can be patched individually, but taken together, they point to a deeper instability. Time itself begins to wobble.

Twistor theory is Penrose’s response to that discomfort. Rather than smoothing over the cracks, it takes them seriously.

Starting with Light Instead of Spacetime

Instead of starting with spacetime and placing particles inside it, twistor theory begins with something far more primitive: lightlike structure. The paths light can take. The relationships are defined by null rays. The geometry of connections that do not experience time.

In this framework, spacetime is not the arena in which physics plays out. It is something reconstructed later, the way a three-dimensional image can be reconstructed from projections.

Points in spacetime are not fundamental entities. They emerge from intersections of lightlike relationships. Temporal order is not assumed at the base of the theory. It is inferred.

This is a radical inversion of perspective.

In ordinary physics, light moves through spacetime. In twistor theory, spacetime is built out of light.

Why Light Refuses to Carry Time

The motivation for this move is not philosophical elegance. It is practical. Light occupies a uniquely privileged position in modern physics. Photons always move at the same speed. They experience no proper time. They define causal structure without themselves aging or evolving.

If you want a framework that does not smuggle time in by assumption, light is the only ingredient that consistently refuses to carry it.

Twistors encode information about lightlike paths directly, without referring to clocks or trajectories through time. In doing so, they describe a universe that is fundamentally geometric rather than historical. Relationships exist. Constraints exist. Consistency exists. But the familiar notion of time flowing forward is not built in at the foundation.

Only when this deeper structure is projected into the spacetime picture we inhabit does time appear, along with past and future, motion and persistence, sequence and memory.

Photons as Clues, Not Curiosities

This makes twistor theory feel strange, but not arbitrary. It aligns uncannily well with what photons themselves already tell us. A photon emitted from a distant star and absorbed in your eye does not experience the millions of years between those events. From its standpoint, used carefully as shorthand, emission and absorption are one.

Twistor theory treats that fact not as a curiosity, but as a clue.

If the deepest connections in the universe ignore time, then time cannot be the deepest thing.

Collapse, Resolution, and the Birth of Time

Penrose’s dissatisfaction with standard quantum mechanics follows naturally from this view. Quantum theory predicts probabilities with exquisite accuracy, but it never explains why a single outcome occurs rather than another. It describes evolution, but not resolution. It assumes time as a parameter while simultaneously allowing phenomena that blur or erase temporal order.

Twistor theory does not solve these problems outright, but it reframes them. If spacetime itself is emergent, then the collapse of quantum possibilities is not happening in time. It is the process by which time becomes defined in the first place. Definiteness is not imposed on a pre-existing timeline; it is the event that creates one.

This is why twistor theory feels as if it sits just beyond the edge of conventional physics. It does not deny what we observe. It asks what must be true for those observations to coexist without contradiction.

A Universe Without a Clock

If reality is built from light-like structure rather than temporal sequence, then what we experience as the flow of time may not be the universe unfolding at all. It may be how minds like ours navigate a deeper, timeless geometry.

Twistor theory does not claim that time is an illusion. It claims something subtler and more unsettling: that time is secondary. A coordinate system. A useful projection. A way of organizing relationships that are not themselves ordered.

Atoms taught us that matter is not made of objects. Photons taught us that connections do not experience time. Twistors suggest that spacetime itself may be the story we tell afterward.

The universe may not be unfolding moment by moment.

It may already be whole.

And time may be how we learn to move through a finished structure.

