The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Mick
2d

Prayer is empty without intention. I cringe at the use of ancient religious iconography to talk about something that is entirely different. I have been invited to Buddhist circles who very actively 'pray' for wealth, when they have driven to this circle in BMWs from their 4k sq. ft. homes in posh neighborhoods. Subjectivity is just as much a prison as it is a creative force. What do evangelical christian fanatics pray for? Either become like them, or die. I am very intensely swimming in quantum entanglement, but I do not need prayer to do it. I cannot escape entanglement, but I can obfuscate it with selfish wishes. IMO, the first intention is to have no intention but to be open to energies much more pristine than I create in my own consciousness. One reason humanity finds itself inside this terminal train wreck is falling prey to the addictions of grasping. There is, via my own life experiences, something labeled 'universal life force energy.' But the instant I attempt to own it, it dissolves. Being is doing, and doing is being. You either have both as one energy, flowing through you, not from you, or you have neither, but become affixed to the next illusion. From personal experience, to free the 'I/me' from intention is more difficult than passing a camel through the eye of a needle. I am not knocking 'prayer,' it is a vehicle, a metaphor for both being and non-attachment. Ambition is a scourge.

