The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Jan D. Weir
4d

Indeed Jesus was a revolutionary against the establishment of the day which included the Jewish establishment that cooperated with the Roman occupation, especially the Pharisees cast. His ‘render under Caesar’ was a revolutionary statement. The Romans insisted that the Jews accept Caesar as a god. Jesus' response distinguished between Caesar and God indicating Caesar was not a god.

Quite soon the organized church moved away from the essential teaching of Jesus, which you have correctly identified as compassion. They established its centre in Rome. Jesus had never entered Rome; Peter was the bishop of Antioch. But Rome was the centre of power. And power corrupts not only politicians but also religious figures as history has proven.

And at the same time the church replaced compassion with required belief in certain doctrines, many of which came from the Jewish Tanach (renamed the Old Testament to disguise its Jewish source), the conclusions of theologians and rarely from the teachings of Jesus.

A new concept, heresy, was born which allowed the church to torture and kill those who did not accept what it decided was theological truth. And that substituted cruelty for the teachings of compassion, especially the love your enemy based teachings of Jesus. Where did Jesus say you had to believe anything to get into heaven?

It Is a failure of most of the Christian clerics today that they don’t emphasize what you have pointed out. That Jesus told the rich man who wanted to follow him to give away all his possessions to the poor. And that it was more difficult for a rich man to enter heaven than for a camel to pass through the eye of the needle (a dangerous mountain pass). And yet the clerics remain silent as one this very type that Jesus warned about is autographing bibles and others are worshipped as attending the pinnacle of success in our society.

Charley Ice
4d

How refreshing! I get so weary of the ignorance and pretension of "believers". The truth is within you, but finding it is buried under tons of rubble. It is simple but buried under excuses. What people see from the outside is rubbish. Free your light; let it shine, as it is.

