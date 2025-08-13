The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mick's avatar
Mick
1d

Thom. Few will read this. Only one comment. But it must be said. I see and grok your analogue. It makes sense historically, whether true or not. History, unlike chronicle, is a novel about things past. I am an English scholar and writer, so this has credibility for me, whether I am religious or spiritual or anything else. I spent 15 minutes at lunch with three persons about this very topic, which I did not bring up. It is the zeitgeist right now, because, other than honest reckoning with reality, it is the closest thing to honest humans have.

Here is the rub. The human species is devoid, after millennia of slaughter and rape, of the awareness of the Feminine. For the majority of male humans, the feminine is incomprehensible, and therefore a basal fear, given to paranoia and a desperate ambition to conquer and enslave all things feminine. Yes, some of us males have a tangential bond with the F concept, but only half at best, given the genetic and hormonal structure of sapiens. Many of us attempt at a very strong level to go beyond gentics and historical conditioning, and we do succeed, but only on our own reckoning, certainly NOT to the need of all of femininity.

Humans have often described Nature as feminine, mother Earth, etc., and it is not difficult to imagine why. But for the vast, surreal, millennia-long addiction to psychological fears, male humans are pathetic, clueless, venal, misogynist, utterly brain-dead purveyors of pahoehoe. It is very difficult to admit that females are the top dogs, so when you cannot make it part of your ennui, you kill it. I cannot do this, never could. I am as masculine as any hetero male, but I have always known, somehow, that the feminine is the magic that holds Earth reality together. M M is one ancient avenue, one agency of that gracious power, which also carries with it a deadly power that crushes all challenges.

That so many females today are still cowed by the perverse, sadistic faux masculinity of the TFG cult, is tragic and saddening. Without their coming into their power, we halfway decent males will almost certainly fail to carry the day, and, therefore, the next 10k years of Earth history.

Sad, but I feel very certain in will be true. Being truly masculine must include recognition of the superiority of the feminine. Sorry, all you redneck MFs. Go soak your sorry asses in lye.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jan D. Weir's avatar
Jan D. Weir
1d

You make an important point that the Christian Church departed far from the teachings of Christ, which were that, above all, we must have compassion for the least of His brethern. All the Christian factions substituted belief in their particular dogma for compassion—sometimes to the exclusion of compassion in practice.

In those churches’ teaching, we will be met at the pearly gates by Saint Peter who will give us a multiple-choice test. Even if we were the most compassionate of beings, if we don’t get the right answers perfectly according to that particular sect’s beliefs, we won’t get in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Thom Hartmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture