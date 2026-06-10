The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

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Kathleen M. Pelley's avatar
Kathleen M. Pelley
5d

I was raised in a family whose homes were mostly among second growth redwood trees--over 100 years old with the old growth stumps. When I was dealing with the English Ivy that took over the forest, if I let it, I discovered that the remaining old growth stumps still had roots connected to the younger trees. Yes, the Mother trees were still operational. And, yes, I am just finishing Simard's book, The Mother Tree. I

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John Faust's avatar
John Faust
4d

A very profound article. This needs to be widely read. Thank you for this.

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