The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leonard Carpenter's avatar
Leonard Carpenter
2d

Thom, I've been a fan of yours for decades, before Air America. I'm a much-published author, but I can't be too political now because I'm founding a new business.

Since you tout the beneficial side effects of the diabetes drug Metformin, you should know about the more basic and comprehensive panacea I have developed for longevity. My Life Extension manual, DHEAlthy: Never Get Old (How I Live Infinitely Without Aging) is just now available on Amazon Kindle and print, and will soon emerge on other platforms. The pill is cheap and common.

You might benefit from this. The decline of natural DHEA was steep for me in my sixties, so I had to increase my dose substantially. I have been replacing DHEA for 29 years, and now at 77, I have the health and stamina of my prime years at age 48, when I started. I now take 600 mg. per day, steady for 3 years with no end in sight. My book explains all of this in detail and includes a graph of my dosage, and current photos. My preface is by an MD to vouch for the safety and theory.

If anyone deserves to extend their life, their insight and precious understanding of history, it's you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thom Hartmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture