Has Science Finally Found the Crack in the Cosmic Egg?
A famous neuroscientist spent his career betting the brain produces consciousness. He lost. What if the mystery was the point?
When I was in my early twenties, somebody handed me a paperback with a strange title, The Crack in the Cosmic Egg, by a former humanities teacher named Joseph Chilton Pearce. I read it in a couple of long sittings, and by the end something in me had quietly rearranged itself. (You know that feeling, when a book doesn’t so much hand you new information as pull the floor up to a different level.)
Joe’s argument was that the reality we take for granted isn’t simply “out there” waiting to be perceived; it’s something the mind participates in building, and that the egg of our cultural certainty has cracks in it, places where the light of a larger reality leaks through. Decades later I’d have the honor of writing the foreword to the most recent edition of Crack, and I still think about that idea almost every day.
I thought about it again this spring, when I read that one of the most respected consciousness scientists alive had, in effect, conceded that Joe might have been onto something.
His name is Christof Koch, and for forty years he’s been hunting for the place in the brain where consciousness lives. Back in 1998, full of confidence, he made a friendly wager with the philosopher David Chalmers: within twenty-five years, Koch bet, science would pin down the exact neural machinery that produces subjective experience.
In 2023, at a packed conference in New York, he publicly conceded the bet and handed Chalmers a case of fine wine. The machinery still hadn’t been found. A massive seven-year experiment designed to test the two leading theories of consciousness against each other had just come back maddeningly inconclusive, unable to crown a winner.
What’s remarkable isn’t that a scientist lost a bet. It’s what Koch is saying now.
At a symposium in Porto this spring, he laid out the case that we may have been asking the question backwards all along. The wall he keeps running into is the one Chalmers named decades ago, the so-called “hard problem”: we can map every neuron, trace every electrical flicker, watch the brain light up in real time, and still not have the faintest idea why any of it should be accompanied by an inner experience, by the redness of red or the ache of grief.
Matter doesn’t obviously come with a felt interior. And yet here we are, feeling.
Koch’s response is bracing, coming from a hard-nosed neuroscientist. Maybe, he suggests, consciousness isn’t manufactured by the brain at all.
Maybe it’s closer to a fundamental feature of reality, the way mass and charge are, and the brain is less a factory that produces it than an instrument that focuses and channels it.
He points to three stubborn things that won’t fit the old story: the hard problem itself, the strangeness modern physics keeps uncovering about what’s even “real,” and the persistence of experiences we can’t explain away, near-death experiences, mystical states, and the eerie phenomenon of terminal lucidity, where people lost deep in dementia sometimes surface into perfect clarity in the hours before they die.
The most materialist science we have keeps arriving, by its own rigor, right at the edge of mystery.
Koch’s preferred framework has serious critics, including scientists who think he’s smuggling mysticism in through the back door, and they may turn out to be right. Nobody has proven that mind is fundamental.
But notice what’s happened: the question of whether consciousness might be woven into the fabric of the universe is no longer something you get laughed out of the room for asking. It’s being asked out loud now, by the people holding the brain scanners.
And that’s exactly the crack Joe Pearce and I were pointing at.
For three or four centuries our culture has run on a single confident story: that we’re meat machines in a dead universe, that mind is just a kind of exhaust the brain gives off, that the cosmos is fundamentally indifferent and we’re a lucky accident rattling around inside it.
It’s a story that gave us antibiotics and airplanes, and I’m grateful for every bit of it. But it’s also a story that quietly tells us we’re alone, that consciousness is rare and accidental, that the rock and the river and the redwood are nothing but objects.
If Koch and the panpsychists are even partly right, that story has it upside down. Mind wouldn’t be the strange exception in the universe; it’d be the ground the whole thing stands on.
I notice what that possibility does in my own body when I sit with it. It doesn’t make me want to believe anything in particular: it makes me want to pay closer attention. Because if your own awareness might be a thread of something far larger than the three pounds of tissue behind your eyes, then awareness becomes worth investigating directly, not just reading about.
This is what the contemplatives have always told us: don’t take my word for it, sit down and look for yourself. You don’t need a scanner to study the one thing you have unmediated access to every waking second of your life. You just have to get quiet enough to notice it.
So I’d offer this, gently. The next time you catch a moment when your consciousness seems to slip its leash, standing under a night full of stars, holding a newborn, sitting beside someone you love as they leave, don’t rush to explain it. Let it be evidence. Not proof of any doctrine, just evidence that the egg has cracks in it, and that the light coming through is worth turning toward.
Also, an old friend of mine and one of the world’s top neuroscientists has a book coming out this fall about this very topic and all the ways it presents itself in our lives and our science. Dr. Richard Silberstein authored Stranger and Stranger: The Neuroscience of How Mind and Cosmos Communicate and it’s amazing! Order a copy today and prepare to have your mind blown and your consciousness elevated.
I’d love to hear from you on this one, because I suspect nearly everyone reading this has had at least one experience the meat-machine story can’t quite hold. So tell me about yours in the comments. What’s a moment when your own mind felt bigger than your skull? Let’s compare notes, carefully and honestly, the way Joe taught me to.
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I have absolutely no doubt that what you are describing is real and true. I have had proof of this for most of my life, in coincidences and insights that are too profound to be accidental. I will not list them here, but in general: there have been many times when my mind seemed to pick up - exactly like a radio - transmissions from the airwaves.
I have been to a place of spiritual significance for Native Americans, ancient rock formations like Veedawoo National Park on the border of Wyoming and Colorado, and felt the recognition of finding a story I had always known, but hadn't thought about before.
Out of curiosity, I bought a pack of Tarot cards. Those cards spoke to me so clearly that I kept buying different decks until I found the deck designed by Alistair Crowley, which draws from many ancient cultures; Archetypes identified by Jung; astrology; runes; i ching; Egyptian symbols; Hebrew alphabet; numerology; and others. I have always found clarity on every question I put to those cards - and have helped my friends and family.
People are often surprised by my intuition, but it doesn't come from me at all. I'm just picking up the pieces that fall from the universal consciousness into mine.
Lately, because I am bedridden and read constantly, I'm finding that I recognize more thoughts and stories than ever; especially in myths that have been around for millennia and from different cultures around the world. Native American myths have an especially deep resonance.
Does imagination come from the universal consciousness? I think it must. Music, too.
At times I feel that I might be insane - so I'm not comfortable talking about this...but you asked, so I'm taking a chance.
I will add that the most important people in my life were those I recognized the moment I saw them.
Paula D Coykendall
Close the eyes to open wide
The silent field that waits inside
Where shadow meets the distant light
And intuition guides the sight
It's out of focus, just a gleam
A waking promise in the dream
Let it expand in waves of color
The single thread tying one to another
Beyond the mind, beyond the known
From breath and bone to root and stone
We are the essence, we are the whole
The quiet movement of the soul
A solitary ripple starts
To open worlds and open hearts
No longer bound by what we see
But integrating what can be
The coral, insect, fish, and tree
Breathing together, wild and free
Let it expand in waves of color
The single thread tying one to another
Beyond the mind, beyond the known
From breath and bone to root and stone
We are the essence, we are the whole
The quiet movement of the soul
Step into the here and now
Break the veil, though we don't know how
Intercede in the physical space
And flood the dark with a sudden grace
Grant the light we're reaching for
And open up the final door
Complete the awareness
From breath and bone
To root and stone
The stillness brings the answer.