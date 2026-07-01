The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

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Paula Dean's avatar
Paula Dean
2d

I have absolutely no doubt that what you are describing is real and true. I have had proof of this for most of my life, in coincidences and insights that are too profound to be accidental. I will not list them here, but in general: there have been many times when my mind seemed to pick up - exactly like a radio - transmissions from the airwaves.

I have been to a place of spiritual significance for Native Americans, ancient rock formations like Veedawoo National Park on the border of Wyoming and Colorado, and felt the recognition of finding a story I had always known, but hadn't thought about before.

Out of curiosity, I bought a pack of Tarot cards. Those cards spoke to me so clearly that I kept buying different decks until I found the deck designed by Alistair Crowley, which draws from many ancient cultures; Archetypes identified by Jung; astrology; runes; i ching; Egyptian symbols; Hebrew alphabet; numerology; and others. I have always found clarity on every question I put to those cards - and have helped my friends and family.

People are often surprised by my intuition, but it doesn't come from me at all. I'm just picking up the pieces that fall from the universal consciousness into mine.

Lately, because I am bedridden and read constantly, I'm finding that I recognize more thoughts and stories than ever; especially in myths that have been around for millennia and from different cultures around the world. Native American myths have an especially deep resonance.

Does imagination come from the universal consciousness? I think it must. Music, too.

At times I feel that I might be insane - so I'm not comfortable talking about this...but you asked, so I'm taking a chance.

I will add that the most important people in my life were those I recognized the moment I saw them.

Paula D Coykendall

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Ivan Drechsler's avatar
Ivan Drechsler
2d

Close the eyes to open wide

The silent field that waits inside

Where shadow meets the distant light

And intuition guides the sight

It's out of focus, just a gleam

A waking promise in the dream

Let it expand in waves of color

The single thread tying one to another

Beyond the mind, beyond the known

From breath and bone to root and stone

We are the essence, we are the whole

The quiet movement of the soul

A solitary ripple starts

To open worlds and open hearts

No longer bound by what we see

But integrating what can be

The coral, insect, fish, and tree

Breathing together, wild and free

Let it expand in waves of color

The single thread tying one to another

Beyond the mind, beyond the known

From breath and bone to root and stone

We are the essence, we are the whole

The quiet movement of the soul

Step into the here and now

Break the veil, though we don't know how

Intercede in the physical space

And flood the dark with a sudden grace

Grant the light we're reaching for

And open up the final door

Complete the awareness

From breath and bone

To root and stone

The stillness brings the answer.

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