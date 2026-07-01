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When I was in my early twenties, somebody handed me a paperback with a strange title, The Crack in the Cosmic Egg, by a former humanities teacher named Joseph Chilton Pearce. I read it in a couple of long sittings, and by the end something in me had quietly rearranged itself. (You know that feeling, when a book doesn’t so much hand you new information as pull the floor up to a different level.)

Joe’s argument was that the reality we take for granted isn’t simply “out there” waiting to be perceived; it’s something the mind participates in building, and that the egg of our cultural certainty has cracks in it, places where the light of a larger reality leaks through. Decades later I’d have the honor of writing the foreword to the most recent edition of Crack, and I still think about that idea almost every day.

I thought about it again this spring, when I read that one of the most respected consciousness scientists alive had, in effect, conceded that Joe might have been onto something.

His name is Christof Koch, and for forty years he’s been hunting for the place in the brain where consciousness lives. Back in 1998, full of confidence, he made a friendly wager with the philosopher David Chalmers: within twenty-five years, Koch bet, science would pin down the exact neural machinery that produces subjective experience.

In 2023, at a packed conference in New York, he publicly conceded the bet and handed Chalmers a case of fine wine. The machinery still hadn’t been found. A massive seven-year experiment designed to test the two leading theories of consciousness against each other had just come back maddeningly inconclusive, unable to crown a winner.

What’s remarkable isn’t that a scientist lost a bet. It’s what Koch is saying now.

At a symposium in Porto this spring, he laid out the case that we may have been asking the question backwards all along. The wall he keeps running into is the one Chalmers named decades ago, the so-called “hard problem”: we can map every neuron, trace every electrical flicker, watch the brain light up in real time, and still not have the faintest idea why any of it should be accompanied by an inner experience, by the redness of red or the ache of grief.

Matter doesn’t obviously come with a felt interior. And yet here we are, feeling.

Koch’s response is bracing, coming from a hard-nosed neuroscientist. Maybe, he suggests, consciousness isn’t manufactured by the brain at all.

Maybe it’s closer to a fundamental feature of reality, the way mass and charge are, and the brain is less a factory that produces it than an instrument that focuses and channels it.

He points to three stubborn things that won’t fit the old story: the hard problem itself, the strangeness modern physics keeps uncovering about what’s even “real,” and the persistence of experiences we can’t explain away, near-death experiences, mystical states, and the eerie phenomenon of terminal lucidity, where people lost deep in dementia sometimes surface into perfect clarity in the hours before they die.

The most materialist science we have keeps arriving, by its own rigor, right at the edge of mystery.

Koch’s preferred framework has serious critics, including scientists who think he’s smuggling mysticism in through the back door, and they may turn out to be right. Nobody has proven that mind is fundamental.

But notice what’s happened: the question of whether consciousness might be woven into the fabric of the universe is no longer something you get laughed out of the room for asking. It’s being asked out loud now, by the people holding the brain scanners.

And that’s exactly the crack Joe Pearce and I were pointing at.

For three or four centuries our culture has run on a single confident story: that we’re meat machines in a dead universe, that mind is just a kind of exhaust the brain gives off, that the cosmos is fundamentally indifferent and we’re a lucky accident rattling around inside it.

It’s a story that gave us antibiotics and airplanes, and I’m grateful for every bit of it. But it’s also a story that quietly tells us we’re alone, that consciousness is rare and accidental, that the rock and the river and the redwood are nothing but objects.

If Koch and the panpsychists are even partly right, that story has it upside down. Mind wouldn’t be the strange exception in the universe; it’d be the ground the whole thing stands on.

I notice what that possibility does in my own body when I sit with it. It doesn’t make me want to believe anything in particular: it makes me want to pay closer attention. Because if your own awareness might be a thread of something far larger than the three pounds of tissue behind your eyes, then awareness becomes worth investigating directly, not just reading about.

This is what the contemplatives have always told us: don’t take my word for it, sit down and look for yourself. You don’t need a scanner to study the one thing you have unmediated access to every waking second of your life. You just have to get quiet enough to notice it.

So I’d offer this, gently. The next time you catch a moment when your consciousness seems to slip its leash, standing under a night full of stars, holding a newborn, sitting beside someone you love as they leave, don’t rush to explain it. Let it be evidence. Not proof of any doctrine, just evidence that the egg has cracks in it, and that the light coming through is worth turning toward.

Also, an old friend of mine and one of the world’s top neuroscientists has a book coming out this fall about this very topic and all the ways it presents itself in our lives and our science. Dr. Richard Silberstein authored Stranger and Stranger: The Neuroscience of How Mind and Cosmos Communicate and it’s amazing! Order a copy today and prepare to have your mind blown and your consciousness elevated.

I’d love to hear from you on this one, because I suspect nearly everyone reading this has had at least one experience the meat-machine story can’t quite hold. So tell me about yours in the comments. What’s a moment when your own mind felt bigger than your skull? Let’s compare notes, carefully and honestly, the way Joe taught me to.