The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

“ For instance, a person might choose to take an unexpected route home, only to encounter an old friend at just the right moment. While such events are often dismissed as mere chance, DAT suggests that they might reflect the underlying dynamics of decision-making influenced by probabilistic cues and a deeper connection to the flow of time.”

This happened to me.

I was on my way to an exciting project in my work, traveling down the freeway 🛣️.

An intuition came to me. TURN THE CAR AROUND.

I decided to test it out and went the opposite direction.

Shortly, I came upon an ol friend who was on the side of the road without gas ⛽️.

We had a nice reunion.

what are the odds you could get through this essay without once introducing the term "creativity?" Part of the process is choosing, consciously or unconsciously, and then ranking relative importance of, input. I am entirely in sympathy with reiteration of term "probabilistic." Long booster of principle that improbability is not the same as impossibility, and in reality the impossible is probable, sometime somewhere somehow. What are the odds against "consciousness" to begin with? My experience has particularly consisted in connecting to the past. I started to write a historical fictional novel, with serious intent to connect the fiction with history, and downright weird real history turned up in time, place, and even persons right in line with my story. Stuff I definitely, positively had no knowledge of when the Muse came over me. Goosebumps.

