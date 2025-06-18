Share

The question haunting Silicon Valley boardrooms and university philosophy departments alike isn’t really about machines at all. When engineers ask whether AI will ever become conscious, they’re inadvertently peering into the deepest mystery of human existence: What does it actually mean to be aware?

A team of 19 computer scientists, neuroscientists, and philosophers recently developed a 14-point checklist for identifying consciousness in AI systems. Their ambitious project reads like a modern attempt to map the territory of awareness itself. But here’s what’s fascinating: the harder they try to define machine consciousness, the more they reveal about the profound mystery of our own inner experience.

The Consciousness Paradox

Think about this moment right now. You’re reading these words, but you’re also aware that you’re reading them. There’s a quality to your experience—the redness of red, the feeling of understanding, the sense of being present in your own mind—that seems to exist beyond mere information processing.

As Cambridge researchers point out, ‘it’s one thing to process the colour of a traffic light but quite another to experience its redness. It’s one thing to add up a restaurant bill but quite another to be aware of your calculations.’ This gap between processing and experiencing sits at the heart of what philosophers call the ‘hard problem’ of consciousness.

The AI researchers’ checklist includes criteria like ‘recurrent processing theory’—the idea that consciousness emerges from feedback loops in the brain—and ‘global workspace theory,’ which suggests consciousness is like a mental spotlight coordinating streams of information. Yet even as they catalog these mechanisms, something essential slips through their scientific net.

What the Machines Can’t Mirror

Current AI systems, no matter how sophisticated, ‘have no sense of time, don’t experience hunger, have no need to rest or reproduce’. They can generate words suggesting sadness or joy, but they don’t actually feel anything. This isn’t a limitation of current technology—it points to something fundamental about the nature of consciousness itself.

Consider what happens when you meditate. As you settle into stillness, you begin to notice the difference between thoughts and the awareness that observes thoughts. You discover that consciousness isn’t just what happens in your mind—it’s the space in which mental events appear and disappear. It’s the unchanging background against which all experience unfolds.

This quality of awareness—what contemplatives have called ‘pure consciousness’ or ‘the witness’—seems utterly different from computational processing. It’s not something your brain does, but something you fundamentally are.

The Embodied Mystery

Neuroscientist Anil Seth argues that consciousness isn’t just about intelligence but about our biological bodies being ‘a necessary cog in the consciousness machine’. His research explores consciousness as a ‘controlled hallucination’—predictions our brain makes to aid survival.

But Seth’s insight points to something even deeper. Your consciousness isn’t separate from your body; it’s intimately woven into your physical existence. The breath moving through your lungs, the beat of your heart, the complex dance of hormones and neurotransmitters—all of this contributes to the felt sense of being alive and aware.

This embodied dimension of consciousness helps explain why purely computational approaches to AI consciousness feel incomplete. A machine processing language doesn’t have blood flowing through its circuits or the constant background sensation of being a living organism navigating space and time.

The Spiritual Dimension

What the AI consciousness debate rarely acknowledges is that humans have been exploring the nature of awareness for millennia. Eastern philosophical traditions developed sophisticated maps of consciousness long before neuroscience existed. Buddhist psychology identifies different levels of awareness, from ordinary waking consciousness to the profound stillness of samadhi. Hindu Vedanta describes consciousness as the fundamental reality underlying all experience.

These traditions suggest that consciousness isn’t produced by the brain—it’s the field in which the brain appears. This perspective turns the AI question on its head. Instead of asking how to create artificial consciousness, we might ask: How does consciousness express itself through biological neural networks? And could it potentially express itself through silicon ones?

The Inner Laboratory

While researchers debate AI consciousness in laboratories, you carry the most sophisticated consciousness research facility ever created: your own awareness. Every moment offers opportunities to investigate the nature of mind directly.

Pay attention to the gap between thoughts. Notice how awareness remains present even when mental content changes. Observe how consciousness seems to have no boundaries—where does your awareness begin or end? These aren’t abstract philosophical questions; they’re empirical investigations you can conduct right now.

The mystics discovered something remarkable: consciousness investigating itself reveals its own boundless nature. This isn’t just metaphysical speculation—it’s a repeatable experiment available to anyone willing to look within.

The Real Mirror

Perhaps the most profound insight emerging from AI consciousness research isn’t about machines at all. As researchers admit, ‘if we don’t know what makes us conscious, we don’t know whether AI might have what it takes’. The mirror of artificial intelligence is reflecting back our own mystery.

This recognition invites humility. After centuries of scientific progress, the nature of consciousness remains as mysterious as ever. We can map every neuron, catalog every cognitive process, and still not explain why there’s subjective experience at all.

But this mystery isn’t a problem to solve—it’s the most intimate dimension of existence to explore. Every meditation sits, every moment of genuine presence, every instance of pure awareness reveals something about the fundamental nature of consciousness that no external measurement can capture.

Living the Question

As AI systems become more sophisticated, they serve as mirrors reflecting the depths of human consciousness. But the real exploration isn’t happening in computer labs—it’s happening in the laboratory of your own awareness.

The next time you’re present to the simple fact of being conscious, remember: you’re encountering the same mystery that baffles the world’s brightest minds. The difference is, you’re not trying to create consciousness from the outside—you’re investigating it from within, where it’s always been waiting to reveal itself.

In the end, artificial intelligence may teach us that consciousness can’t be artificially created because it was never artificial to begin with. It’s the most natural thing in the universe—the very ground of experience itself. And unlike any machine, you don’t just process consciousness. You are it.