The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Charley Ice
2d

A perfect example of emotional intelligence, a good parent's gift to children by showing understanding, which encourages the full bodily intelligence network to mature and flourish. Get out of your head; let it follow your full-body intelligence. And a perfect example of how destructive algorithms feast on the distractions built in by impatient parenting, the lack of trust they teach. Your bodily intelligence has countless centers of wisdom, from enteric plexus ("gut brain") and foreign gut microbiota, heart-plexus, to multiple centers in the brain stem and midbrain, all working overtime and processing all you need to know (the mind is the last to "get it").

