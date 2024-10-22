Share

When I was a child, my mom and I said prayers every night before I went to sleep. Even though I’m not certain there’s anybody listening (that’s the topic of another article), I’ve continued the practice my entire life.

Every morning I thank my departed parents for my life, my mentors and teachers for the knowledge and insights they’ve given me, and the universe or God for all the gifts I’ve enjoyed from good health to a wonderful family to meaningful work and a nice home. (I’m also in a little email prayer circle of people on three continents I met through my work decades ago with an international relief organization.)

Ever since my twenties, I’ve been convinced that when I name the people on my prayer list I’m actually sending them some sort of positive or even healing energy; Christian Science has always appealed to me. And I’m even more certain that expressing thankfulness every morning contributes to my own mental health and positive outlook.

Now science is backing up that latter belief.

In a world where stress and anxiety are increasingly prevalent, the search for effective coping mechanisms has become a pressing concern. One approach that’s garnered significant attention in recent years is the practice of gratitude, thanks in large part to the groundbreaking research of Dr. Judith T. Moskowitz, a psychologist at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.

Moskowitz’s work has not only highlighted the benefits of gratitude but also integrated it into a broader set of positive emotion skills that can significantly improve mental and physical health.

The Foundations of Gratitude Research

Moskowitz’s journey into the realm of positive emotions began over two decades ago when she was studying how men caring for partners with HIV, then a terminal illness, coped with the emotional toll of their situation. What struck her was the caregivers’ desire to discuss the positive, meaningful moments they experienced, despite the overwhelming negativity of their circumstances.

This observation laid the groundwork for her subsequent research, which has consistently shown that focusing on positive emotions, particularly gratitude, can be a powerful tool for managing stress and improving overall well-being.

The Eight Positive Emotion Skills

At the heart of Moskowitz’s research are eight skills designed to enhance positive emotions and reduce anxiety. These skills include:

Noticing Positive Events : Recognizing and acknowledging the good things that happen each day.

Savoring Positive Events : Taking time to fully appreciate and relive positive experiences.

Expressing Gratitude : Reflecting on and expressing thanks for the good things in life.

Practicing Mindfulness : Being present in the moment and fully engaging with one’s surroundings.

Reframing Events : Finding positive aspects or lessons in negative experiences.

Noticing Personal Strengths : Identifying and reflecting on personal strengths and how they are used.

Setting Attainable Goals : Establishing and working towards achievable daily goals.

Displaying Acts of Kindness: Performing small acts of kindness towards others

The Role of Gratitude

Gratitude is a central component of these skills. Moskowitz’s research has shown that practicing gratitude can have profound health benefits. By incorporating gratitude into daily life, individuals can reduce stress levels, lower their risk for mental health issues, and even improve their immune function.

This is achieved through simple practices such as keeping a daily gratitude journal, where one writes down three things they are grateful for each day. This habit helps in recognizing the good things in life, no matter how small or mundane they may seem. While she doesn’t address prayer in her research (at least what I’ve read), I’m confident it would fit in here just fine.

Health Benefits of Gratitude

The health benefits of practicing gratitude are multifaceted. Studies have found that individuals who regularly practice gratitude experience:

Reduced Stress : Gratitude helps in managing daily stress and major life stressors more effectively.

Improved Mental Health : It lowers the risk for depression and anxiety, with participants in Moskowitz’s studies showing a significant decrease in depression and anxiety scores after practicing these skills

Enhanced Physical Health: Gratitude has been linked to fewer signs of heart disease and improved immune function, indicating a positive impact on overall physical health

Clinical Applications

Moskowitz’s research has been applied to various clinical populations, including caregivers of partners with dementia, patients with advanced cancer, diabetes, HIV, and those experiencing depression.

Her team has developed and tested these positive emotion skills with these groups, finding consistent improvements in mental and physical health. For instance, a five-week course taught to caregivers of dementia patients resulted in a 16% decrease in depression scores and a 14% decrease in anxiety scores.

Participants reported that caring for their loved ones became less of a struggle, and they felt a greater sense of acceptance and positive impact on their loved ones

The Gratitude-Generosity Loop

An interesting aspect of Moskowitz’s research is the concept of a “gratitude-generosity loop.” Studies suggest that practicing gratitude prepares the brain for generosity, leading to a cycle where gratitude inspires compassion and generosity.

This loop is evident in the way grateful people are more likely to give back to their communities and engage in acts of kindness, further reinforcing the positive emotional state

Implementing Gratitude in Daily Life

Moskowitz emphasizes the importance of making gratitude a daily habit. Here are some practical ways to incorporate gratitude into your daily routine:

Daily Gratitude Journal : Write down three things you are grateful for each day. These can be as simple as a good cup of coffee or a beautiful sunrise.

Reflecting on Positive Experiences : Take a moment to fully appreciate and savor positive events, whether big or small.

Sharing Gratitude: Tell someone about the positive events in your day or share them on social media to prolong the positive feelings

Future Directions and Ongoing Research

Moskowitz continues to expand her research, currently focusing on how these positive emotion skills can benefit individuals dealing with everyday stressors. Her latest project involves an online resilience course open to anyone aged 18 and older in the United States.

Participants will complete surveys to measure their levels of anxiety and positive emotions before and after taking the course. This ongoing research aims to further understand the mechanisms of positive interventions and their long-term impact on health

Conclusion

Dr. Judith Moskowitz’s research has unequivocally demonstrated the therapeutic power of gratitude and other positive emotion skills. By incorporating these skills into daily life, we can better cope with stress, improve our mental and physical health, and cultivate a more positive outlook.

Here’s a simple experiment: go outdoors, look up into the sky or around you at nature, and say “Thank you” out loud. Repeat it until you feel it. Let gratitude wash over you.

As Moskowitz advises, “By practicing these skills, it will help you cope better with whatever you have to cope with. Ultimately, it can help you be not just happier but also healthier.”

In a world filled with challenges, the practice of gratitude offers a simple yet powerful tool for enhancing well-being. As we navigate the complexities of life, embracing gratitude can lead to a more resilient, compassionate, and healthier version of ourselves.