The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

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Kathleen M. Pelley's avatar
Kathleen M. Pelley
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I have had these experiences many times from solving math problems in my homework overnight. However, the most impressive to me was a whole psychological theory while I was working on my dissertation. I talked briefly with the person helping me manage my dissertation and she suggest that I focus on finishing my dissertation. About five years later, I was in a bookstore and someone had written a book about the theory. I began to realize that probably many of us got that theory from some kind of energy in the universe--that the Universe was ready to move in that direction.

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