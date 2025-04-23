The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Mick
1d

Any 'brain' IS a strand of QE. Imagine a braided rope as big around as a sequoia circling Earth ten thousand times. IMO, the QF is infinite, so it has no size, therefore no limitation of separation we label 'time.' The ancients have a sound for it - Tao - and a once-a-month-re-read of that poem is worth the effort.

Now long ago, I was graced with a daughter. My wife and I attended a AAA baseball game, and our city was the farm club for the LA Dodgers. It was July 4, and the stadium was full. My daughter was less than one month old.

During a rally, the crowd began 'the wave,' where all in the stands and across the outfield wall would rhythmically stand as they raised their arms above their head, cheering, all around the stadium. Smokey was fast asleep in her mom's lap, so I was involved in the wave, which went by once and began a second tour. When it reached me, as I stood and 'waved,' my sleeping daughter raised both little arms above her head, in a horizontal position, since she was on her back. This happened three more times. She never woke up until the game was over 30 minutes later.

All around us the fans were clapping and laughing as they watched Smokey remain in the groove. They were ecstatic. I was nonplussed.

A pre-verbal energetic brain totally in sync with QE. Today she is an amazing artist, art historian and college art instructor. We humans are the newest children of QE, mostly still asleep in some lap, but distracted by all the 'stochastic noise' humanity has created during its pseudo-separation from the field. This 'noise' is bouncing off the Q field strands of entanglement, vibrating wildly right now. Every person feels it, even those tanked by opioids. The autism spectrum is perhaps the most vividly aware state of being available to rattle the Cartesian delusions of 'man apart.'

We do not 'find' or 'measure' or analyze QE, we an integrated part of it, and the whole phenomenon is tightening around our deviant perceptions like a bullsnake chokes out a rattler.

