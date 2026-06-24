The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

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Robin's avatar
Robin
4d

When I go out shopping, which is several times a week, or on the subway, I make it a point to connect with the cashiers, sometimes people on the street or sitting next to me. I make a quick comment about what we're both experiencing or something they are doing or wearing, give them a compliment and I try to make them chuckle or laugh or just feel good. If I can bring a laugh to someone, to brighten their day, I feel better because I have connected in a brief but meaningful way. It's a win-win.

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Sharon Herrick's avatar
Sharon Herrick
4d

I have regular "meet ups." Sunday morning calls Lilith my daughter and an online game if Upward. Tuesday morning breakfast at Starbucks with a longtime friend. Planet Fitness and casual greetings with others three times a week. Many more Zoom meeting and lunches. I'm a people person and every time I acknowledge someone my spirit us nourished. Oh, and by the way, I am 79 years old and "retired," whatever that means.

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