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We treat loneliness as a private failing. The science, however, says it’s a survival signal, every bit as urgent as thirst.

For a good stretch of my life I lived on a floating home, tied to a dock with a couple dozen other houses that rose and fell with the water. (If you’ve never lived on a moorage, the thing nobody tells you is how loud the river is at night, all that slapping and creaking, until one day you stop hearing it and start sleeping better than you ever did on dry land.)

What I remember most, though, isn’t the water, or even the rocking motion at night that sent me into dreams of flying. It’s that you couldn’t get to your own front door without walking the length of the dock, past everyone else’s living room windows, which meant you couldn’t really disappear.

You’d head out to the car with your head full of some deadline, and somebody would be coiling a hose or hauling in groceries, and there’d be a few words, and the deadline would loosen its grip just a little.

I didn’t think of any of that as medicine at the time. I do now.

Because a sweeping review of more than two hundred studies, published by researchers at Portland State (my old neighbors, more or less), landed on something that sounds obvious until you sit with it: you can be surrounded by people all day and still be “starving.”

The team looked at loneliness in the workplace, and what they found is that the feeling has almost nothing to do with how many bodies are in the room. A crowded office, in fact, can be the emptiest place on earth. Loneliness, they write, is the gap between the connection we have and the connection we need, and that gap can open up in a packed elevator as easily as in an empty apartment.

Here’s the part that reframed the whole thing for me. The researchers describe loneliness as a biological signal, much like hunger or thirst, a built-in alarm that evolved to push us back toward the group.

We don’t shame people for being hungry. We understand that hunger is the body’s way of saying it needs something to stay alive. Loneliness is the same machinery pointed at a different need.

Loneliness isn’t evidence that something’s wrong with you; it’s evidence that something’s missing, and that you’re built to go find it.

That reframe matters, because we’ve spent a couple of generations treating loneliness as a character flaw, something to be embarrassed about, something you’re supposed to fix quietly and alone (the cruelest possible instruction).

One of the study’s authors, Berrin Erdogan, put it plainly when she said loneliness isn’t a personal problem so much as a business problem, something baked into how we design our jobs and our buildings and our days.

And the stakes aren’t soft. The U.S. Surgeon General warned a few years back that chronic loneliness carries a mortality risk comparable to smoking fifteen cigarettes a day. Last summer the World Health Organization concluded that social disconnection is now tied to roughly 100 deaths every hour, more than 871,000 a year. That’s not a metaphor: that’s a body count.

So how did the most relentlessly social primate on the planet end up here? My own bias, and I’ll own it, is that we built it.

For three hundred thousand years we lived in bands of a few dozen people who couldn’t survive without one another, where cooperation wasn’t a virtue you chose but the water you swam in.

Then, in the blink of an evolutionary eye, we invented agriculture and stored food, creating a way of life that treats connection as optional.

We laid out suburbs you can’t walk across, built jobs that reward you for keeping your head down, handed everyone screens that simulate company while quietly substituting for it, and wired up an economy that calls you a “consumer” instead of a neighbor.

We optimized for efficiency and privacy, we got both, and the bill came due as an ache nobody could name but we now know is called lonliness.

The dock worked because it made disappearing inconvenient.

That’s all. It wasn’t some enlightened community of seekers (we were as ornery and private a bunch as you’d find anywhere); it was just a piece of physical design that made small daily contact unavoidable, and small daily contact turns out to be most of the whole game.

The WHO report says as much, listing things like walkable space and decent public transit as protective factors, which is a polite way of admitting that loneliness is partly an architecture problem.

I don’t have a program for you. I’m suspicious of anyone who claims they can sell you your way out of this, because the real answer is so unglamorous it barely fits in a sentence: we have to put ourselves back in each other’s path on purpose.

Not a grand gesture. The barista whose name you finally learn. The neighbor you wave down instead of waving at. The standing Tuesday call with the old friend, the choir, the volunteer shift, the porch you actually sit on.

The research bears this out, by the way; the things that moved the needle weren’t dramatic, they were small and repeated, like volunteering and simply showing up to the same group of people often enough that you become a familiar face. Familiarity is wildly underrated. So is the plain act of being reachable.

Maybe that’s part of why I keep talking into a microphone every day after all these years, and why I keep writing to you here. A radio show is a strange, one-way sort of dock, but it’s a dock (and I do take calls for half of every show). We find each other where we can.

The hopeful thing, the thing I keep circling back to, is that if loneliness really is hunger, then it has a remedy as ordinary as a meal. You don’t have to fix your whole life. You just have to answer the signal, one small contact at a time, and trust that the body that’s been doing this for a few hundred thousand years still knows exactly what it’s reaching for.

So here’s what I’d love from you: tell me about one small piece of “design” in your own life that keeps you connected.

The standing dinner, the dog you walk at the same hour as the same strangers, the dock.

What actually works? Drop it in the comments and let’s build a list together, because somebody reading this is hungry tonight and doesn’t have a word for it, and your ordinary answer might be the very thing they needed to hear.