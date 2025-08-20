The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Mick
4d

I am very fortunate. I live and work in the countryside, tending to the natural world most of the time, if not attempting to integrate the human world into Nature, not the other way round. I am surrounded by trees, shrubs, grasses, rocks and barren dirt, which itself has a host of experienced differences within it. All though out this time my 'mind' often wanders, even when I am involved in some task. If the work is rote, my body is on autopilot while my resting brain just observes, not much different than the style of meditation I learned long ago - experience everything, evaluate nothing.

One powerful activity is experiencing the contrast between colors, shapes, densities, textures, and movements within Nature, the awareness of myriad 'patterns' that actually exist within each other, and depend upon each other for their common agency. One amazing experience is the Sky and its interaction with clouds and the horizons of Earth. Then, when birds enter the scene, the clouds shifting shapes, the birds always tracing new invisible lines, the horizon lines blur and become soft and flexible.

For me, much of my day is like this. I know city dwellers have a very different experience, but when I visit the nearby city on errands, I often notice that there, too, are patterns that allow for daydreaming, especially where trees and clouds and sky wrap the raw built environment, blurring its harsh lines and rigid mental demands. This in turn allows me to grok the various creations of the man-built city, its incongruities and some subtle beauties, and of course the contrast with the wild environment.

If it were not for giving myself over to the natural world, I would long ago have been consumed by depression, disease, agitation and futility. I still struggle with these human emotions, but they always disappear when I unplug my attachments to self and just sync with all these patterns and their energies. If you can, make it a duty to yourself to get out of the human laboratory of paralysis and re-connect with the entanglement of the quantum field, which has more surprises and yet known remedies for the angst of human bond-ages and attachments than you would ever find in your own ennui.

gerald f dobbertin
4d

Mr. Hartmann, you are running in good company. Bertrand Russell recommended mindless, boring periods on a regular basis. He was critical of modern Man's avoidance of, and even fear of, boredom. He based his recommendation not on knowledge of brain circuitry; but on empirical evidence. He felt creative impulses which he attributed, at least partly, to periods of boredom. He produced a prodigious amount of work when he found something interesting to do. The 10 years of densely, concentrated, unrelenting work on the mathematical masterpiece PRINCIPIA MATHEMATICA with Alfred North Whitehead is a phenomenon to behold. Even though I studied symbolic logic under Irving Copi at the University of Michigan; it took me years to plow through their work.

Imagine my chagrin when years later Russell dismissed the PRINCIPIA as a waste of time. Whitehead was so angry at him for saying this that he fell out permanently with Russell.

I eventually admired Russell for being so intellectually brave and honest.

I have found it easier to slip more or less gradually into the state you call DMN by sailing my 26 foot sailboat and listening to the water and wind. The beauty of a small sailboat is that, in a short hour one can completely cut off the noise of the indifferent world of modern, clamoring sounds. One finds oneself alone on the water.

