The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

Mick
5d

Well, QE is a 'thing.' As I grok the phenomena(n), QE is, quite literally, everything, including so-called space. The deluded danger here is to once again create the duality of human perception, that humans are alone at the top of some pyramid of brilliance or superiority because they have, after millennia, slowly come around to this potential.

What does anyone think about the many millions of years of biotic existence prior to the biological mistake of Homo sapiens? Yes, I said it - biological mistake. I work in Nature daily, and have for a long time. Viktor Schauberger, Austrian forester and QE mystic, grokked this union about 100 years ago while listening to the vibratory patterns of flowing water in streams in the Alps while sleeping. Humans are not observers, they are participants, conscious or not. In the amalgam that is existence, (strong and weak nuclear forces, magnetism, polarity, gravity, photosynthesis, photon energies, space, vibratory resonance, to name but a few), the collective energetic that is a human, or its mechanical bull of sensors, is just another microbe on the back of a blue whale.

The entire biotic world; bacteria, archea, fungi, animalia, plantae, and no doubt others yet to be known, intuit and resonate QE immediately and completely, without interruption. It is only distractions or human distortions (birds being fooled by glass reflections and crashing into windows) that interrupt the harmonic of otherwise continuous biotic entanglement.

Yet humans, no thanks to Descartes and Moses, wandered off the continuum long ago, no doubt due to some quantum quirk or deviant black hole or anti-matter hiccup, no one will probably ever know. Humans on this planet now find themselves in virtual, if not actual agony and confusion, watching the walls close in around them, and yet insist that this is all some purposeful delusion created by some 'other' who is the enemy of their myopic idea of perfection.

In all seriousness, the time for this idiotic pandering to fear and hubris IS OVER!!!!! I am not fascinated by this pandering to human absolutism that could all fit on the tip of a pin. Buddha and Lo Tsu said all that was needed 3 millennia ago. Too few listened. Now we are drowning in our own feces of hubric crap, still raging and railing and blaming and killing and whining that all the killing is STILL NOT ENOUGH KILLING.

Just One More Study, One More Committee, One More Surge of Violence, One More Pathetic Excuse of Cowardice, One More Nothing Burger of Empty Arrogance.

There is only One More Reality - Extinction. We choose it, or we avoid it, if we can muster enough courage and humility to shame ourselves into drastic actions to do 90 percent less, with 95 percent less chaotic destruction via ten thousand mechanisms of human folly. Just sayin'.

Mmerose
4d

The "observer effect" is not a new concept, but this seems to be a new mechanism to try to measure or verify it. Plain coincidence continues to be the doggondist thing. I conceptualize coincidence as subject to a scale of significance or meaning vs. unlikelihood. If something turns up extremely unlikely, yet scant of significance, vs something that re-impresses itself with relevance to the observer. I happen to have not so lately read Rupert Sheldrake : "Dogs who Know When ,,," etc. Did the dog influence the human to come home? (Both/and?) It is easy to see how superstitions and rituals and religions accrete onto human culture. How magical if such-and-such happened not once but again just when I was cutting the head off a chicken or whatever?

