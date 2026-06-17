The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

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Carey
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Thank you for sharing this wonderful report on where we stand with regard to the 30x30, and Harrison Ford’s apparently heartfelt and compelling graduation address in Arizona.

I love the Wisdom School, and all you, Louise, and your team do. I cannot imagine going through this hellscape of a time without guidance such as this, as well as your daily reports on Democracy: where we are and what it will take to save it.

Having “bright spots” such as a report on Harrison Ford and his work as an environmentalist; his throw-down to new college grads? This will boost my “hope index” for a least a few days!

🦋❤️🦋

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