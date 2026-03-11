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Slowing down has never come easily to me.

For most of my adult life I’ve been an entrepreneur, a writer, an international relief worker, a psychotherapist, and most recently a daily radio host. When you live in that world, speed becomes your default setting. There are always more ideas to chase, more projects to launch, more emails to answer, more shows to prepare. Motion starts to feel like proof that you’re doing something worthwhile.

I remember realizing one evening, after yet another long workday that seemed to stretch endlessly from morning into night, that I’d spent the entire day producing things — shows, articles, conversations, decisions — but almost no time actually experiencing my life.

That realization stayed with me. Because in the culture we live in, slowing down has become a kind of quiet taboo.

In a culture that equates motion with value, any reduction in pace is treated with suspicion. People who slow down are assumed to be falling behind, losing relevance, or giving up. Even rest is framed defensively, as something you do in order to be productive again.

So when life forces a slowdown — through age, illness, burnout, grief, or simple saturation — many people experience it as failure.

But that interpretation says more about the culture than about the person.

Speed is not a neutral preference; it’s a value system. It rewards quick responses, rapid growth, constant availability. It privileges those whose lives allow them to move fast and penalizes those whose bodies, circumstances, or priorities don’t.

Wisdom has always been suspicious of this arrangement.

Slowness allows things to reveal themselves that speed otherwise conceals. Patterns emerge, consequences become visible, and emotional signals that were drowned out by noise grow audible. You begin to notice what actually sustains you and what merely keeps you busy.

None of this happens on a rushed schedule.

The fear around slowing down is rarely about time itself. It’s about identity. When so much of self-worth is tied to output, being less productive feels like becoming less real. People worry that if they stop moving, they’ll disappear.

I’ve felt that fear myself. When your identity is wrapped up in creating things — businesses, books, broadcasts, projects — the idea of slowing down can feel almost like stepping away from the current that has carried your life forward.

But that fear, understandable as it is, is also misleading.

Slowing down doesn’t erase you. It changes how you’re present. It shifts attention from performance to experience, from accumulation to absorption. It invites you to inhabit moments rather than rush through them.

Children understand this instinctively. They move slowly not because they lack urgency, but because they’re attentive. They stop to examine small things. They repeat actions not to optimize them but to explore them. Time expands for them — remember those days of your childhood? — because presence deepens.

Adults often mistake this for inefficiency. In reality, it’s a different relationship to time altogether.

Many people don’t choose to slow down; they’re forced into it by circumstances they didn’t plan. The job ends, the body protests, caregiving begins, or energy simply changes. What makes this painful often isn’t just the loss of speed, but the loss of status that speed once provided.

We live in a culture that rarely teaches how to transition gracefully into different tempos of life.

Wisdom does.

It recognizes that life moves in seasons, not straight lines. That periods of expansion are followed by periods of consolidation. That rest isn’t an interruption of life, but part of its rhythm.

Slowing down also exposes a difficult truth: when the noise quiets, we come face to face with ourselves. Distractions fall away, unanswered questions surface, and emotions we postponed demand attention.

This is why slowing down can feel frightening at first. It removes buffers and reveals interior landscapes we may have avoided for years.

But this exposure is also where growth happens.

When you slow down, you regain the ability to listen to your body, your values, and your relationships. You begin to distinguish between obligations you chose and ones you inherited without consent or were imposed on you. You notice how much of your life was organized around avoiding discomfort rather than pursuing meaning.

This doesn’t lead to withdrawal from the world; it often leads to more intentional engagement. You become selective. You say no more easily. You invest energy where it matters instead of scattering it everywhere.

There’s also a moral clarity that comes with slowness. When you aren’t constantly reacting, you can consider consequences. You can act with care rather than impulse. You can align actions with values rather than urgency.

In a system built on speed, this looks like resistance. But it isn’t.

It’s discernment.

Slowing down isn’t the same as giving up. It’s choosing a pace that allows you to remain intact. It’s recognizing that moving faster doesn’t always mean moving forward.

Many people discover, only after they slow down, that much of what they were rushing toward wasn’t actually what they wanted. The space created by slowness allows for that sort of recalibration.

Failure implies an end point, a verdict. Slowing down is a transition, not a conclusion.

It asks a different question: not “How fast can I go?” but “How do I want to experience being here?”

Wisdom tends to prefer the second question.

And I’m still learning that lesson myself.

After decades of building businesses, writing books, and sitting behind a microphone every day trying to make sense of the world, my instinct is still to move faster than the moment requires. But every time I manage to slow down long enough to notice the small details of a day — a conversation, a quiet moment, the simple act of being present — I’m reminded of something our culture rarely says out loud:

Life isn’t something we’re supposed to outrun.

It’s something we’re supposed to inhabit.

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