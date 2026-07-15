The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

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Sheila M Frost's avatar
Sheila M Frost
12h

Excellent article! Thank YOU! Symbiosis should also be streaming throughout the human consciousness. Cause and effect, forethought before action. Living in this mindset has always mattered to me. I believe it is indeed something we, as a species, must urgently strive to remember. I live in a neighborhood wherein we all make a point of knowing our neighbors and we have each other's back. Car rides, asking if people need anything before grocery runs, et.al. ~ what used to be considered common cooperation and coordination. Mycorrhizal networks, (largest one in Malheur National Forest ~ Amillaria ostoyae) and the Pando Aspen Forest in Fishlake National Forest, Utah. Two mind blowing systems proving to me that cooperation is part of the creative life force. Timely, time proven truth. No gimmicks. 👣 🐾🐾👍

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Peter R. Whitis's avatar
Peter R. Whitis
12h

Yes. Lately I’ve been emulating the concept of “potlatch”, the giving away of material things. Hopefully I can match my equal desire to share a lifetime of love and care of the planet.

Thanks for the article.

Peter Whitis

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