Have you ever noticed how your expectations sometimes seem to come true? Scientists have been studying something fascinating called the “experimenter effect” — where researchers’ expectations appear to influence the results of their experiments. But this might be just the tip of the iceberg in understanding how our thoughts could shape the world around us.

Let’s start with something simple: think about walking into a room where you expect people to be unfriendly. You might unconsciously cross your arms, avoid eye contact, or speak more quietly. Others might pick up on these subtle signals and actually become more distant in response. Your expectation created behaviors that led to exactly what you predicted — but not for the reasons you might think.

Now imagine this effect multiplied across an entire scientific laboratory. Scientists have found that even in careful experiments, the researcher’s expectations can influence the results. It’s like when you’re looking for your keys — if you expect them to be on the kitchen counter, you might search there more thoroughly than other places. In science, this can mean paying more attention to data that matches what we expect to find.

But here’s where it gets really interesting. In physics, particularly in quantum mechanics, scientists have discovered something mind-bending: the simple act of observing tiny particles changes how they behave.

It’s as if these particles exist in multiple states until someone looks at them — then they “choose” just one state. This is most famous in the “double-slit experiment,” where light particles act like waves until they’re measured, at which point they act like individual particles instead.

Some researchers have taken this idea even further. At the Institute of Noetic Sciences, scientists led by Dean Radin have conducted experiments where people try to influence random number generators with their minds. Surprisingly, they’ve found small but consistent effects that suggest human intention might actually affect these machines. It’s like trying to will a coin to land on heads — except in these experiments, there seems to be a tiny but measurable influence.

This becomes even more fascinating when we look at how collective beliefs and expectations shape our society. Think about fashion trends, for instance. When enough people believe that a particular style is “in,” it becomes reality — not because the style itself changed, but because collective belief made it so.

Or consider the effect of teacher expectations in schools. In a famous study called the Pygmalion effect, teachers were told that certain students (chosen at random) were likely to be “academic bloomers.” Simply because teachers expected these students to do well, they unconsciously gave them more attention, called on them more often, and gave them more encouraging feedback. Sure enough, these randomly chosen students actually performed better by the end of the year.

Consider how political figures like Donald Trump and Nancy Mace use negative rhetoric about immigrants and queer people. They’re both creating and validating bigoted views of these human beings that are then translated into action.

For example, after Donald Trump's first election in 2016 there was a significant increase in hate crimes across the United States. FBI data show that following Trump's election, there was an anomalous spike in hate crimes concentrated in counties where Trump won by larger margins. This increase was the second-largest uptick in hate crimes in the 25 years for which data were available, second only to the spike after September 11, 2001.

We can expand this to look at historical examples too. During the 1930s Great Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt understood the power of collective belief when he famously said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” He recognized that public panic about the banking system could create the very collapse people feared, while confidence could help prevent it.

This works in medicine too. The placebo effect — where people experience real physical improvements from taking sugar pills they believe are medicine — shows how powerful our expectations can be. Remarkably, placebos can work even when patients know they’re taking them, suggesting there’s something deeper at work than simple deception.

Some skeptics argue that these effects can be explained by ordinary psychology and statistics. They point out that when we expect something to happen, we often unconsciously behave in ways that make it more likely. This is certainly true — but does it explain everything we observe?

The implications go beyond science and into our daily lives. If our thoughts and intentions can influence reality — even in small ways — it suggests we have both more power and more responsibility than we might think. The stories we tell ourselves and others, the expectations we hold, and the beliefs we spread might be quietly shaping the world around us.

This doesn’t mean we can simply think our way to any outcome we want. Real change still requires action, and many problems have complex structural and historical roots that can’t be wished away. But understanding the power of intention might help us be more mindful of the narratives we promote and the expectations we cultivate.

Many spiritual traditions have long taught that thoughts create reality. While modern science might not go quite that far, it’s beginning to suggest these ancient teachings might have captured something important about how consciousness interacts with the world.

Think of it like ripples in a pond. Every thought, every expectation, every belief we put into the world creates tiny ripples that interact with others’ ripples. Sometimes they cancel each other out, sometimes they combine into bigger waves. We might not be able to control the whole pond, but we can be more conscious of the ripples we’re creating.

This understanding brings us back to personal and collective responsibility. Whether we’re scientists in a lab, teachers in a classroom, leaders on a stage, or simply individuals going about our daily lives, our expectations and intentions might be quietly influencing the reality we experience.

This doesn’t mean we should blame ourselves for everything that goes wrong, but it does suggest that cultivating positive intentions while remaining aware of our biases might help create more positive outcomes.

In the end, the relationship between consciousness and reality remains one of science’s most intriguing mysteries. While we may not fully understand how intention shapes reality, the evidence suggests that our thoughts and expectations play a more active role in creating our world than we might have imagined.

This invites us to be more thoughtful about the expectations we hold and the narratives we spread, recognizing that they might help shape the future we’ll all share.