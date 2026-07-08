Awe Isn’t a Luxury. It’s Maintenance.
Neuroscience is catching up to what the Sng’oi never forgot: wonder isn’t an indulgence, it’s how the nervous system comes home.
There’s a grove of old growth a couple of hours from where I live, Douglas firs so old and so tall that walking into it feels like walking into a cathedral somebody forgot to put a roof on.
The light comes down green and slow. The traffic noise in your head, the one that never quite stops, goes quiet. The first time I stood in there I caught myself doing the thing we all do when something is too big for us: I stopped narrating.
For a few minutes there was no running commentary, no to-do list, no me in the usual sense at all, just the trees and the smell of duff and a silence with actual weight to it. I came out feeling scrubbed clean, and I couldn’t have told you why.
Now I can, because the scientists have started measuring it.
This past winter a team at McGill, working with colleagues in Chile, examined more than a hundred brain-imaging studies of what actually happens inside our heads when we spend time in the natural world. What they found is a kind of cascade.
The brain processes the fractal patterns of nature, the branching of a fern or a river delta, far more easily than the hard edges and blinking screens of a city, so the sensory load drops almost the moment we walk outside.
As it drops, the body slips out of fight-or-flight; the heart rate slows, the breath deepens, and the amygdala, our little threat alarm, settles down.
Then attention, which we normally have to force, begins to restore itself on its own.
And finally the brain networks tied to anxious, repetitive, self-focused thinking grow quiet.
The researchers found that as little as three minutes can start the whole thing rolling. Three minutes.
That last part, the quieting of the self-focused machinery, is where this gets interesting, because it’s the same thing researchers keep finding when they study awe in particular.
A growing body of work shows that “positive awe,” the feeling we get from vastness, from a night sky or a mountain or a piece of music that lifts the top of your head off, nudges the nervous system out of fight-or-flight and into the rest-and-digest state, while quieting the very parts of the brain that keep us trapped in our own small story.
The psychologist Dacher Keltner, who’s spent decades on this, sends people out on what he calls “awe walks”, and finds they come back with lower stress, less inflammation, and a stronger pull toward generosity and connection. Awe doesn’t just feel good. It measurably moves us out of ourselves and toward each other.
Awe works by making you feel small, and it turns out that feeling small, for a few minutes, is exactly what an overloaded nervous system has been starving for.
Here’s what gets me, though. We treat all of this as a luxury. Wonder is the thing we’ll get to once the inbox is clear, something you schedule a vacation around once a year if you’re lucky.
But the science is saying nearly the opposite: that awe is maintenance, as basic to a human animal as sleep or clean water, and that we’ve built a civilization almost perfectly designed to keep us from it.
We’ve paved the groves, lit up the night so thoroughly that most of us can’t see the Milky Way from our own backyards anymore, and filled every spare second with a screen engineered to hold our attention precisely by keeping us agitated and self-focused, which is to say in the exact brain state that nature dissolves.
The people who never lost this knew it in their bodies.
Years ago, Louise and I had the honor of spending time with the psychologist Robert Wolff, who spent years deep in the Malaysian jungle with an aboriginal people called the Sng’oi. He wrote a book about it, and I wrote the foreword to it: Original Wisdom: Stories of an Ancient Way of Knowing.
What struck Wolff, what changed him, was that the Sng’oi had an uncanny, intuitive sense of the living world around them, a way of knowing that came not from analyzing the forest but from being so woven into it that the line between self and place wore thin.
They weren’t taking awe walks. They were simply at home, in the way our whole species was at home for three hundred thousand years before we built walls and started calling the outside “scenery.” Wolff came back convinced that we haven’t evolved past that way of being. We’ve just forgotten it.
I’m not romanticizing here. I like antibiotics and hot showers and the laptop I’m typing this on as much as the next person. But I think we’ve made a quiet, costly trade, swapping a baseline of belonging for a baseline of low-grade alarm, and then wondering why so many of us feel frayed all the time.
The good news, and it really is good news, is that the door back is almost absurdly easy to open. You don’t need the cathedral grove (though I’d recommend it) or the forest where Louise and I climb a mountain every weekend. You just need three minutes and a little attention.
So here’s what I’d suggest, and it won’t cost you a dime. Once a day, find something bigger than you and give it your full, undivided attention for a few minutes.
The sky doing its slow evening thing. A tree you’ve walked past a thousand times, looked at as though you’d never seen it before. The ocean if you’re near it, a thunderstorm if one rolls through, the frankly unreasonable fact of a single leaf.
Don’t photograph it. Don’t narrate it. Just let it be too big for you, and notice what happens to the noise in your head. Your nervous system already knows exactly what to do. It’s been waiting for you to stop and look.
And then tell me about it. What reliably stops the running commentary in your head and fills you with that good, dissolving smallness? A place, a piece of music, a view, a memory? Leave it in the comments, because every one you name is a door somebody else can walk through. Let’s draw a little map together of all the awe that’s hiding in plain sight.
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Thank you. Once again you have named something hugely important in my life that I had no name for. I can easily recall a perfect example from my past, when I desperately needed to experience awe. I was deeply depressed and anxious, my life was falling apart and there was nothing I could do about it. I had always felt renewed after watching a sunset into the Pacific ocean, and though we were living in Santa Cruz we couldn't see the sun setting into the ocean because there was the huge peninsula of San Francisco in the way. The nearest beach with public access is north of San Francisco by several miles, on Point Reyes. We had stumbled on McClure's beach a few years before during a family trip exploring the coast, and I knew I had to go there. I couldn't explain why, but my husband had been with me for nearly 30 years by that time, and intuitively understood my need. So off we went.
Because we took our time driving a scenic route, we almost got there too late, so the fairly long road from the nearest town to the Point and McClure's beach was fairly panicked, and I was even more anxious by the time we arrived. In time, with about 20 minutes to spare.
It had grown windy and chilled, so we ran around collecting driftwood for the fire pit. I've never seen so much driftwood on one small beach! Some the size of telephone poles - which after the sun set, we used to build a wind break.
We paused in our firewood collecting to watch the sunset. We paused everything, including thinking, and just watched in awed silence as the big yellow sun kissed the horizon. The water began reflecting a flashing yellow road from us to the sun. I idly imagined walking on it. The sky around the sun, clouds, and water burst into brilliant shades of orange, red, purple shading to Payne's Grey as it darkened, and colors like magenta and aubergine, others that even as an artist I can't name...but didn't even think to. I said nothing. I thought nothing. I felt no wind or chill. I think I heard the seabirds and the seals, but not until the sun was only a blazing sliver at the end of the glowing road. The water turned blue-green and deep slate. I think what broke my trance was the chill of my wet cheeks - but it might have been my husband handing me a glass of wine.
We lit the fire and stayed until it was fully dark. The ranger station checks the parking lot after dark, and if they don't see you heading back they'll come get you...but the trip succeeded in restoring my soul and mind, and I still return to it when I need it, even from Boston.
I agree. A daily "stand and stare." Best physician freely available on this beautiful Earth with one other addition which is a moving musical piece. This poem by Welsh poet W.H. Davies comes to mind which was published in 1911:
Leisure
WHAT is this life if, full of care, We have no time to stand and stare?-
No time to stand beneath the boughs, And stare as long as sheep and cows:
No time to see, when woods we pass, Where squirrels hide their nuts in grass:
No time to see, in broad daylight, Streams full of stars, like skies at night:
No time to turn at Beauty's glance, And watch her feet, how they can dance:
No time to wait till her mouth can Enrich that smile her eyes began?
A poor life this if, full of care, We have no time to stand and stare.