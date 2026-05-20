The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

The Wisdom School: What it Means to be Human

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john rauck's avatar
john rauck
2d

Rebecca Elson was a scientist poet whose book is entitled A Responsibility to Awe. Wonderful poems and a remarkable woman.

Lao Tzu. From wonder into wonder existence opens. Thanks for all reminders.

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Peter R. Whitis's avatar
Peter R. Whitis
2d

My send button happened accidentally but let me finish with thanks for your pointing out what I have been discovering, the magic of awe. Thanks.

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